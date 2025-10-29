Radware Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $75.3 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $89 million, accelerating to 24% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.28 vs. $0.23 in Q3 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13 vs. $0.07 in Q3 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  - Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our third quarter results reflect continued execution against our strategic roadmap,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. “Cloud ARR growth accelerated to 24%, reinforcing the strength of our cloud security offering. Our investment in AI-powered innovation is enhancing our platform and strengthening our competitive edge. With a healthy cloud security business, a growing global partner base, and increasing demand for AI-based security solutions, we believe we are well-positioned to continue capturing long-term growth opportunities.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2025
Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $75.3 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 28% from $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 10% from $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3% from $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $5.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $454.6 million.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan, financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others;  outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 September 30, December 31,
 2025
 2024
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents87,281 98,714
Marketable securities25,226 72,994
Short-term bank deposits128,577 104,073
Trade receivables, net29,992 16,823
Other receivables and prepaid expenses14,738 14,242
Inventories13,326 14,030
 299,140 320,876
    
Long-term investments   
Marketable securities65,642 29,523
Long-term bank deposits147,922 114,354
Other assets2,551 2,171
 216,115 146,048
    
    
Property and equipment, net15,433 15,632
Intangible assets, net8,774 11,750
Other long-term assets37,304 37,906
Operating lease right-of-use assets16,725 18,456
Goodwill68,008 68,008
Total assets661,499 618,676
    
Liabilities and equity   
    
Current liabilities   
Trade payables5,629 5,581
Deferred revenues107,527 106,303
Operating lease liabilities5,157 4,750
Other payables and accrued expenses59,906 51,836
 178,219 168,470
    
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred revenues67,841 64,708
Operating lease liabilities12,602 13,519
Other long-term liabilities13,125 14,904
 93,568 93,131
    
Equity   
Radware Ltd. equity   
Share capital759 754
Additional paid-in capital571,603 555,154
Accumulated other comprehensive income2,584 1,103
Treasury stock, at cost(366,588) (366,588)
Retained earnings140,066 125,850
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity348,424 316,273
    
Non–controlling interest41,288 40,802
    
Total equity389,712 357,075
    
Total liabilities and equity661,499 618,676
    


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025 2024
 2025 2024
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Revenues 75,311 69,488 221,605 201,849
Cost of revenues 14,562 13,392 42,868 39,260
Gross profit 60,749 56,096 178,737 162,589
         
Operating expenses, net:        
Research and development, net 19,694 18,654 57,849 56,251
Selling and marketing 31,577 30,500 94,195 89,945
General and administrative 6,379 6,948 19,228 21,271
Total operating expenses, net 57,650 56,102 171,272 167,467
         
Operating income (loss) 3,099 (6) 7,465 (4,878)
Financial income, net 4,800 4,957 13,337 12,982
Income before taxes on income 7,899 4,951 20,802 8,104
Taxes on income 2,249 1,807 6,586 4,518
Net income 5,650 3,144 14,216 3,586
         
Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.13 0.07 0.33 0.09
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 42,833,456 41,956,001 42,774,664 41,854,984
         
Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.13 0.07 0.32 0.08
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 44,951,866 43,573,161 44,582,652 43,199,279


 Radware Ltd.
 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
 (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit60,749 56,096 178,737 162,589
 Share-based compensation143 81 394 240
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
Non-GAAP gross profit61,884 57,169 182,107 165,805
         
GAAP research and development, net19,694 18,654 57,849 56,251
 Share-based compensation1,299 1,421 3,849 4,679
Non-GAAP research and development, net18,395 17,233 54,000 51,572
         
GAAP selling and marketing31,577 30,500 94,195 89,945
 Share-based compensation2,630 2,548 8,406 7,708
Non-GAAP selling and marketing28,947 27,952 85,789 82,237
         
GAAP general and administrative6,379 6,948 19,228 21,271
 Share-based compensation1,365 2,008 4,289 6,480
 Acquisition costs99 159 390 571
Non-GAAP general and administrative4,915 4,781 14,549 14,220
         
GAAP total operating expenses, net57,650 56,102 171,272 167,467
 Share-based compensation5,294 5,977 16,544 18,867
 Acquisition costs99 159 390 571
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net52,257 49,966 154,338 148,029
         
GAAP operating income (loss)3,099 (6) 7,465 (4,878)
 Share-based compensation5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Acquisition costs99 159 390 571
Non-GAAP operating income9,627 7,203 27,769 17,776
         
GAAP financial income, net4,800 4,957 13,337 12,982
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net504 (86) 2,698 (231)
Non-GAAP financial income, net5,304 4,871 16,035 12,751
         
GAAP income before taxes on income7,899 4,951 20,802 8,104
 Share-based compensation5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Acquisition costs99 159 390 571
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net504 (86) 2,698 (231)
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income14,931 12,074 43,804 30,527
         
GAAP taxes on income2,249 1,807 6,586 4,518
 Tax related adjustments62 62 185 185
Non-GAAP taxes on income2,311 1,869 6,771 4,703
         
GAAP net income5,650 3,144 14,216 3,586
 Share-based compensation5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Acquisition costs99 159 390 571
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net504 (86) 2,698 (231)
 Tax related adjustments(62) (62) (185) (185)
Non-GAAP net income12,620 10,205 37,033 25,824
         
GAAP diluted net income per share0.13 0.07 0.32 0.08
 Share-based compensation0.12 0.14 0.38 0.45
 Amortization of intangible assets0.02 0.02 0.06 0.07
 Acquisition costs0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01
 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net0.01 (0.00) 0.06 (0.01)
 Tax related adjustments(0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.28 0.23 0.83 0.60
         
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share44,951,866 43,573,161 44,582,652 43,199,279


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
        
 For the three months ended For the nine months ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:       
        
Net income5,650 3,144 14,216 3,586
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization2,813 2,947 8,830 8,918
Share-based compensation5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net150 (234) (104) (227)
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits(1,594) (814) (5,708) 4,645
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net(28) 147 48 106
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net(7,127) 5,536 (13,169) 304
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets(2,514) 749 (3,651) 1,155
Decrease (increase) in inventories(14) 253 704 2,001
Increase in trade payables1,533 2,474 48 2,253
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues(12,121) (6,059) 4,357 10,329
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses3,444 259 9,030 7,052
Operating lease liabilities, net197 248 1,221 (369)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities(4,174) 14,708 32,760 58,860
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment(1,883) (1,412) (5,655) (4,220)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net(12) 46 78 40
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net(11,451) 9,731 (52,364) (1,433)
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net958 5,541 11,913 (4,456)
Proceeds from other deposits- - 5,000 -
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(12,388) 13,906 (41,028) (10,069)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
        
Proceeds from exercise of share options1 - 2 3
Repurchase of shares- - - (839)
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition- - (3,167) (3,077)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities1 - (3,165) (3,913)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(16,561) 28,614 (11,433) 44,878
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period103,842 86,802 98,714 70,538
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period87,281 115,416 87,281 115,416
        


 Radware Ltd.
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
 (U.S Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income5,650 3,144 14,216 3,586
 Exclude: Financial income, net(4,800) (4,957) (13,337) (12,982)
 Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense2,813 2,947 8,830 8,918
 Exclude: Taxes on income2,249 1,807 6,586 4,518
EBITDA5,912 2,941 16,295 4,040
         
 Share-based compensation5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107
 Acquisition costs99 159 390 571
Adjusted EBITDA11,448 9,158 33,623 23,718
         
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
  2025 2024 2025 2024
 Amortization of intangible assets992 992 2,976 2,976
 Depreciation1,821 1,955 5,854 5,942
  2,813 2,947 8,830 8,918
         



