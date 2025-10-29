Peru Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.6% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Government Spending in Educational Facilities, Infrastructure Projects, Renewable Energies

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Peru's construction industry is expected to expand by 3.8% in real terms in 2025, supported by private investments in the mining sector, public spending in energy infrastructure, and elevated revenue from copper and gold exports.

According to Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), copper output is expected to rise to 2.8 million metric tons in 2025, compared to 2.7 million tons produced in 2024, albeit still lags comparative to global demand. Furthermore, in July 2025, Dina Boluarte - the President of Peru - announced that the government is evaluating the authorization of 134 new mining exploration and exploitation projects, which are estimated to be worth PEN22.7 billion ($6 billion).

Additionally, Peru's gross fixed capital formation in construction grew by 5% in H1 2025. Construction industry's value-add grew by 5.2% in H1 2025, according to the INEI. Moreover, growth in construction activity will also be supported by the government's allocation under it's 2025 Budget, with a total allocation of PEN251.8 billion ($66.5 billion) for 2025; an increase of 4.5% compared to the 2024 Budget allocation.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record average annual growth of 3.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government spending in educational facilities, infrastructure projects, and renewable energies, among other projects. As part of the National Energy Plan, Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) is planning to add 2.5GW of solar energy by the end of 2028 in a bid to increase the country's solar capacity.

In May 2025, the state government of Arequipa allocated 160ha land in the port city of Matarani to Verano Energy - a Latin America renewable energy company - for the production of green and blue hydrogen. This initiative is part of the PEN42.4 billion ($11.2 billion) Horizonte de Verano project, clean ammonia project.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Peru, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t70uye

