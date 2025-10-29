Italy Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to to Recover in 2027, Recording an AAGR of 1.4% Between 2027-2029, Following 2 Years of Decline in 2025 and 2026

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the Italian construction industry to contract in real terms by 0.8% in 2025 and 4.1% in 2026, owing to declining building permits issued, rising public debt, and a weaker residential and industrial construction sector.

According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat), the business confidence index in the construction industry declined by 1% year-on-year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 2.3% in 2024. According to Istat, the total floor area for new residential and non-residential buildings issued fell by 11.7% YoY in Q1 2025, preceded by a YoY decline of 6% in Q4 and a growth of 8.3% in Q3 2024. Moreover, Italy is facing major challenges due to the new US tariffs, which threaten the country's export-driven economy. The US President Donald Trump announced a 30% tariff on imports from all EU countries starting from August 1, 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Italian construction industry is however expected to recover in 2027 and record an average annual growth of 1.4% between 2027 and 2029, supported by investments in energy, transport infrastructure, and hospitality sectors, coupled with the government's aim to increase the share of renewable energy in the total power mix from 18.5% in 2022 to 59% in 2030.

In line with this, in March 2025, the government-owned national transmission grid operator, Terna, approved an updated 2024-28 Industrial Plan with a record investment of EUR17.7 billion ($19.3 billion) to develop the energy sector, which is EUR1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) more than the previous plan, which was presented in March 2024, representing a 7% increase. The plan targets the integration of 107GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and aims for a 40% increase in cross-border electricity exchange capacity by expanding and strengthening the national transmission grid



