Navient posts third quarter 2025 financial results

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today posted its 2025 third quarter financial results. Complete financial results are available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The materials will also be available on a Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a live audio webcast today, Oct. 29, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by David Yowan, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

The webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event's conclusion.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.

