Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, including net income of $13.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $13.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Management Discussion of the Third Quarter Results

"During the third quarter of 2025, loans receivable increased by $163.5 million, representing a 4.6% rise, alongside another period of solid deposit growth totaling $59.0 million, or 1.5%,” stated CEO Eric Sprink. "In addition, we saw positive partner progression during the quarter, with one moving to active status and three moving to the implementation stage, while our CCBX program fee income continues its upward trajectory. We remain confident in our ability to manage expenses and maintain credit quality, even in a changing economic and interest rate environment.”

Key Points for Third Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy

As of September 30, 2025 we had two partners in testing, four in implementation/onboarding, and two signed letters of intent (LOI). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected throughout 2025 and into 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $7.6 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $764,000, or 11.3%, from the three months ended June 30, 2025, excluding $504,000 in nonrecurring revenue recognized during the second quarter 2025 (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this earnings release). We continue to have contracts with our partners that fully indemnify us against fraud and 98.9% against credit risk on CCBX loan partner balances as of September 30, 2025. Favorable Movement in Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense of $70.2 million was down $2.7 million, or 3.7%, as compared to $72.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, mainly driven by lower legal and professional expenses and salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expenses improved for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, but we anticipate ongoing expense fluctuations due to new CCBX partners and product launches. Most costs will occur early in new launches, focusing on risk management, before revenue generation begins. As new programs and products gain traction, revenue will help offset these initial expenses.





Total noninterest expense of $70.2 million was down $2.7 million, or 3.7%, as compared to $72.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, mainly driven by lower legal and professional expenses and salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expenses improved for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, but we anticipate ongoing expense fluctuations due to new CCBX partners and product launches. Most costs will occur early in new launches, focusing on risk management, before revenue generation begins. As new programs and products gain traction, revenue will help offset these initial expenses. Positive On and Off-Balance Sheet Trends Continue. Average deposits were $3.97 billion, an increase of $40.7 million, or 1.0%, over the quarter ended June 30, 2025, driven primarily by growth in CCBX partner programs. During the third quarter of 2025, we sold $1.62 billion of loans, $1.37 billion of which was new activity on previously sold credit card receivables, compared to $1.30 billion in sold loans, of which $953.9 million was new activity on previously sold credit card receivables during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of September 30, 2025 there were 396,812 off balance sheet credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 82,985 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and an increase of 315,386 from September 30, 2024.





Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 109,027 $ 107,797 $ 104,907 $ 102,448 $ 105,165 Interest expense 31,126 31,060 28,845 30,071 32,892 Net interest income 77,901 76,737 76,062 72,377 72,273 Provision for credit losses 56,598 32,211 55,781 61,867 70,257 Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 21,303 44,526 20,281 10,510 2,016 Noninterest income 66,777 42,693 63,477 74,100 78,790 Noninterest expense 70,172 72,832 71,989 67,411 64,424 Provision for income tax 4,316 3,359 2,039 3,832 2,926 Net income $ 13,592 $ 11,028 $ 9,730 $ 13,367 $ 13,456 As of and for the Three Month Period September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 642,258 $ 719,759 $ 624,302 $ 452,513 $ 484,026 Investment securities 43,942 45,577 46,991 47,321 48,620 Loans held for sale 42,894 60,474 42,132 20,600 7,565 Loans receivable 3,703,848 3,540,330 3,517,359 3,486,565 3,413,894 Allowance for credit losses (173,813 ) (164,794 ) (183,178 ) (176,994 ) (171,674 ) Total assets 4,553,076 4,480,559 4,339,282 4,121,208 4,064,472 Interest bearing deposits 3,408,160 3,358,216 3,251,599 3,057,808 3,047,861 Noninterest bearing deposits 564,403 555,355 539,630 527,524 579,427 Core deposits(1) 3,959,360 3,441,624 3,321,772 3,123,434 3,190,869 Total deposits 3,972,563 3,913,571 3,791,229 3,585,332 3,627,288 Total borrowings 47,999 47,960 47,923 47,884 47,847 Total shareholders’ equity $ 475,277 $ 461,709 $ 449,917 $ 438,704 $ 331,930 Share and Per Share Data(2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.94 $ 0.97 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share(3) $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37 $ 24.51 Tangible book value per share(4) $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37 $ 24.51 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 15,093,274 15,033,296 14,962,507 13,828,605 13,447,066 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 15,443,987 15,447,923 15,462,041 14,268,229 13,822,270 Shares outstanding at end of period 15,112,000 15,093,036 15,009,225 14,935,298 13,543,282 Stock options outstanding at end of period 122,206 126,654 163,932 186,354 198,370



As of and for the Three Month Period September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets(5) to total assets 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.63 % Nonperforming assets(5) to loans receivable and OREO 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.80 % 1.94 % Nonperforming loans(5) to total loans receivable 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.80 % 1.94 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 290.8 % 270.7 % 325.0 % 282.5 % 258.7 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 4.69 % 4.65 % 5.21 % 5.08 % 5.03 % Gross charge-offs $ 54,534 $ 53,780 $ 53,686 $ 61,585 $ 53,305 Gross recoveries $ 5,289 $ 4,467 $ 5,486 $ 5,223 $ 4,516 Net charge-offs to average loans(6) 5.37 % 5.54 % 5.57 % 6.56 % 5.60 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 10.54 % 10.39 % 10.67 % 10.78 % 8.40 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.33 % 12.32 % 12.13 % 12.04 % 9.24 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.42 % 12.41 % 12.22 % 12.14 % 9.34 % Total risk-based capital 14.88 % 14.90 % 14.73 % 14.67 % 11.89 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 10.49 % 10.33 % 10.57 % 10.64 % 9.29 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.37 % 12.36 % 12.12 % 11.99 % 10.34 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.37 % 12.36 % 12.12 % 11.99 % 10.34 % Total risk-based capital 13.66 % 13.65 % 13.42 % 13.28 % 11.63 %



(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.

(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.

(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6) Annualized calculations.



Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 0.99% and 1.34% for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, increased 0.20% and decreased 0.15% compared to June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Noninterest expenses were lower for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due to lower legal and professional expenses and salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended September 30, 2024 due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable decreased 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, largely due to the recent 0.25% reduction in the Fed funds interest rate. Average loans receivable as of September 30, 2025 increased $68.7 million compared to June 30, 2025 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $1.62 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.



The quarter over quarter volatility in the efficiency ratio and noninterest income to average asset performance metrics was driven by a higher credit enhancement on CCBX loans which is included within non-interest income due to an increase in CCBX provision expense, which was largely the result of loan growth. These items have a neutral impact to net income although impacted the quarter-to-quarter metrics due to higher reported noninterest income.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Return on average assets(1) 1.19 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 1.30 % 1.34 % Return on average equity(1) 11.52 % 9.72 % 8.91 % 14.90 % 16.67 % Yield on earnings assets(1) 9.80 % 9.92 % 10.32 % 10.24 % 10.79 % Yield on loans receivable(1) 10.95 % 11.11 % 11.33 % 11.12 % 11.44 % Cost of funds(1) 3.07 % 3.13 % 3.11 % 3.24 % 3.62 % Cost of deposits(1) 3.04 % 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.21 % 3.59 % Net interest margin(1) 7.00 % 7.06 % 7.48 % 7.23 % 7.42 % Noninterest expense to average assets(1) 6.13 % 6.52 % 6.87 % 6.54 % 6.42 % Noninterest income to average assets(1) 5.83 % 3.82 % 6.06 % 7.19 % 7.85 % Efficiency ratio 48.50 % 60.98 % 51.59 % 46.02 % 42.65 % Loans receivable to deposits(2) 94.32 % 92.01 % 93.89 % 97.82 % 94.33 %



(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.



Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink

“As we move through the 4th quarter of 2025 and into 2026, we expect to see additional new partner engagements, thanks to the continued strength and quality of our CCBX pipeline. To facilitate our growth in the BaaS space, we remain committed to investing in our technology and risk management infrastructure. These strategic investments are projected to drive future operational efficiencies, boost automation, and lower costs, even as we focus on managing current noninterest expenditures effectively. Credit quality remains central to our strategy, and with a slightly liability sensitive balance sheet we feel well-positioned for future interest rate changes.” said CEO Eric Sprink.

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 29 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, four in implementation/onboarding, and two signed LOI as of September 30, 2025. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, by focusing on larger, established partners with strong management, customer bases, and finances, while also considering promising smaller partners that fit our approach and terms and we will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.

While we explore relationships with new partners we continue to expand our product offerings with existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. We believe that a strategy of adding new partnerships and launching new products with existing partners allows us to expand and grow our customer base with a modest increase in regulatory risk given our operational history with them. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts are positively impacting noninterest income and we expect this trend to continue as current products grow and new products are introduced. We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card loans, which continues to grow and is expected to provide increased and on-going revenue with no on balance sheet risk or capital requirement.

As we build our deposit base, we will be able to sweep deposits off and on the balance sheet as needed. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At September 30, 2025 we swept off $672.3 million in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $311,000 in noninterest income during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. As we look ahead, six existing partner programs are being expanded to include new products such as lines of credit, deposit programs and credit cards. Robinhood's deposit program is in testing and is expected to ramp up in the fourth quarter of 2025. The expansion of these and other partner initiatives is expected to drive higher partner revenue in upcoming periods.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Active 20 20 19 Friends and family / testing 2 2 1 Implementation / onboarding 4 2 1 Signed letters of intent 2 5 1 Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship 1 0 0 Total CCBX relationships 29 29 22



CCBX loans increased $123.9 million, or 7.4%, to $1.80 billion despite selling $1.62 billion in loans during the three months ended September 30, 2025, $1.37 billion of which was new activity on previously sold credit card loans. In accordance with the program agreement for one partner, we are responsible for losses on 5% of that portfolio. At September 30, 2025 the portion of that portfolio for which we are responsible represented $20.7 million in loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX As of September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 177,530 9.8 % $ 199,675 11.9 % $ 103,924 6.9 % All other commercial & industrial loans 22,710 1.3 26,142 1.6 36,501 2.4 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 374,129 20.7 234,786 14.0 265,402 17.5 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 563,324 31.2 533,925 31.8 633,691 41.8 Other consumer and other loans 667,062 37.0 686,321 40.7 477,283 31.4 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,804,755 100.0 % 1,680,849 100.0 % 1,516,801 100.0 % Net deferred origination (fees) costs (579 ) (569 ) (447 ) Loans receivable $ 1,804,176 $ 1,680,280 $ 1,516,354 Loan Yield - CCBX(1)(2) 15.65 % 16.22 % 17.37 %



(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, includes an increase of $139.3 million, or 59.3%, in residential real estate loans, an increase of $10.1 million or 0.8%, in consumer and other loans and a decrease of $22.1 million, or 11.1%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $1.62 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to sales of $1.30 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield decreased 0.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as a result of the recent decrease in the Fed funds rate and a change in overall mix of loans compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The following chart shows the growth in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, and that generate fee income.





The following chart shows the growth in active CCBX debit cards which are sources of interchange income.





The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX As of September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 64,681 2.7 % $ 60,448 2.6 % $ 60,655 2.9 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 2,300,113 96.8 2,231,159 94.5 1,991,858 94.6 Savings 10,168 0.4 51,523 2.2 5,204 0.3 Total core deposits 2,374,962 100.0 2,343,130 99.3 2,057,717 97.8 Other deposits — 0.0 17,013 0.7 47,046 2.2 Total CCBX deposits $ 2,374,962 100.0 % $ 2,360,143 100.0 % $ 2,104,763 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 3.90 % 3.96 % 4.82 %



(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.



CCBX deposits increased $14.8 million, or 0.6%, in the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $2.37 billion as a result of deposit growth and normal balance fluctuations. This excludes the $672.3 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $478.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions. These swept deposits generated fee income of $311,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the community bank saw net loans increase $39.6 million, or 2.1%, to $1.90 billion, as a result of loan growth and normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the Community Bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank As of September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 170,847 9.0 % $ 149,926 8.0 % $ 152,161 8.0 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 218,061 11.4 194,150 10.4 163,051 8.6 Residential real estate loans 202,979 10.7 198,844 10.7 212,467 11.2 Commercial real estate loans 1,300,335 68.2 1,310,882 70.2 1,362,452 71.5 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 14,181 0.7 12,230 0.7 14,173 0.7 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,906,403 100.0 % 1,866,032 100.0 % 1,904,304 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,731 ) (5,982 ) (6,764 ) Loans receivable $ 1,899,672 $ 1,860,050 $ 1,897,540 Loan Yield(1) 6.51 % 6.53 % 6.64 %



(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.



The increase in community bank loans consisted of an increase of $23.9 million in construction, land and land development loans, $20.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $2.0 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by a decrease $10.5 million in commercial real estate loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank As of September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 499,722 31.3 % $ 494,907 31.9 % $ 518,772 34.1 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 1,025,929 64.2 545,655 35.1 552,108 36.3 Savings 58,747 3.7 57,933 3.7 62,272 4.1 Total core deposits 1,584,398 99.2 1,098,495 70.7 1,133,152 74.5 Other deposits 1 0.0 440,975 28.4 373,681 24.5 Time deposits less than $100,000 4,834 0.3 5,299 0.3 6,305 0.4 Time deposits $100,000 and over 8,368 0.5 8,659 0.6 9,387 0.6 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,597,601 100.0 % $ 1,553,428 100.0 % $ 1,522,525 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.77 % 1.77 % 1.92 %



(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.



Community bank deposits increased $44.2 million, or 2.8%, during the three months ended September 30, 2025 to $1.60 billion. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $499.7 million, or 31.3%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.77%, which was unchanged from the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $77.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $1.2 million, or 1.5%, from $76.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and an increase of $5.6 million, or 7.8%, from $72.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net interest income compared to June 30, 2025, was higher due to an increase in average loans receivable. The increase in net interest income compared to September 30, 2024 was largely related to growth in loans receivable and a reduction in cost of funds as a result of lower interest rates.

Net interest margin was 7.00% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to a decrease in loan yield resulting from recent decrease in the Fed funds rate. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest margin was 7.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in loan yield, largely as a result of a change in loan mix, partially offset by lower cost of funds.

Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $1.5 million, or 1.5%, to $100.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $98.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as a result of loan growth. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $691,000, or 0.7%, compared to $99.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to an increase in outstanding balances. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) decreased 0.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 and decreased 0.01% compared the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30

2025 June 30

2025 September 30

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.00 % 7.06 % 7.42 % Earning assets 4,413,529 4,356,591 3,875,911 Net interest income (GAAP) 77,901 76,737 72,273 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,840 ) (32,483 ) (32,698 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2) $ 45,061 $ 44,254 $ 39,575 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1)(2) 4.05 % 4.07 % 4.06 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.95 % 11.11 % 11.44 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,636,545 $ 3,567,823 $ 3,464,871 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 100,367 98,867 99,676 BaaS loan expense (32,840 ) (32,483 ) (32,698 ) Net loan income(2) $ 67,527 $ 66,384 $ 66,978 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1)(2) 7.37 % 7.46 % 7.69 %



(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities decreased $1.2 million to $45.1 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 and decreased $3.9 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 as a result of principal paydowns.

Cost of funds was 3.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of six basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and a decrease of 55 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.04%, compared to 3.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 3.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to September 30, 2024 were largely due to the reductions in the Fed funds rate during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Community Bank 6.51% 1.77% 6.53% 1.77% 6.64% 1.92% CCBX(1) 15.65% 3.90% 16.22% 3.96% 17.37% 4.82% Consolidated 10.95% 3.04% 11.11% 3.10% 11.44% 3.59%



(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) BaaS loan interest income $ 69,643 15.65 % $ 68,264 16.22 % $ 67,778 17.37 % Less: BaaS loan expense 32,840 7.38 % 32,483 7.72 % 32,698 8.38 % Net BaaS loan income(1) $ 36,803 8.27 % $ 35,781 8.50 % $ 35,080 8.99 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,764,957 $ 1,688,492 $ 1,552,443



(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $66.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $24.1 million from $42.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $12.0 million from $78.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $23.7 million in total BaaS income. The $23.7 million increase in total BaaS income included a $24.1 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the increase in provision for credit losses based upon an analysis of the CCBX loan portfolio combined with an increase of $260,000 in BaaS program income, partially offset by a $677,000 decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements. The $260,000 increase in BaaS program income is largely due to an increase in reimbursement of expenses (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $12.0 million decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $14.7 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements due to improvement in the performance of the CCBX loan portfolio, partially offset by an increase of $2.4 million in BaaS program income.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense decreased $2.7 million to $70.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $72.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and increased $5.7 million from $64.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $2.7 million decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in legal and professional fees, $1.3 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, a $677,000 decrease in BaaS fraud expense, partially offset by a $573,000 increase in data processing and software licenses, a $357,000 increase in BaaS loan expense, a $116,000 increase in other expenses, and a $37,000 increase in occupancy expense. The decrease in legal and professional fees is the result of lower legal and consulting fees in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, however we anticipate ongoing expense variability that is impacted by new CCBX partners and product launches. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits is primarily due to the forfeiture of equity awards. The increase in data processing and software licenses were part of our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.

The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was largely due to a $3.1 million increase in salary and employee benefits, a $1.5 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements and investments in technology, and a $680,000 increase in legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management. Also contributing to the increase was a $205,000 increase in marketing, $158,000 increase in other expense, $142,000 increase in BaaS loan expense and a $43,000 increase in BaaS fraud expense.

Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist in the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 70,172 $ 72,832 $ 64,424 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,840 32,483 32,698 Less: BaaS fraud expense 2,127 2,804 2,084 Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) 1,412 646 565 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)(1) $ 33,793 $ 36,899 $ 29,077



(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The income tax provision was higher for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as a result of the higher net income and adjusted for the deductibility of certain equity awards, and was higher compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as a result of the higher net income and an increase in state income tax rates, partially offset by the deductibility of certain equity awards.

The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 4.24% for calculating the provision for state income taxes. The state rate increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of a change in California's tax laws.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $72.5 million, or 1.6%, to $4.55 billion at September 30, 2025 compared to $4.48 billion at June 30, 2025. The increase is primarily comprised of a $163.5 million increase in loans receivable, partially offset by a $77.5 million decrease in cash and interest bearing deposits with other banks, and a $17.6 million decrease in loans held for sale. Total loans receivable increased to $3.70 billion at September 30, 2025, from $3.54 billion at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, in addition to the $642.3 million in cash on hand the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $657.1 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of September 30, 2025.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $43.9 million as of September 30, 2025, a portion of which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $1.2 million in commitments to bank technology investment funds, with the remaining cash available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.

Uninsured deposits were $617.9 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $579.9 million as of June 30, 2025.

Total shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2025 increased $13.6 million since June 30, 2025. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of $13.6 million in net earnings combined with a decrease of $24,000 in common stock outstanding as a result of the return of shares to the Company to cover taxes on equity awards vested during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2025, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action(1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 10.49 % 10.54 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.37 % 12.33 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.37 % 12.42 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.66 % 14.88 % 10.00 %



(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $173.8 million and 4.69% of loans receivable at September 30, 2025 compared to $164.8 million and 4.65% at June 30, 2025 and $171.7 million and 5.03% at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $155.5 million and 8.62% of CCBX loans receivable at September 30, 2025, with $18.4 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 0.97% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of September 30, 2025 As of June 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,899,673 $ 1,804,175 $ 3,703,848 $ 1,860,050 $ 1,680,280 $ 3,540,330 $ 1,897,540 $ 1,516,354 $ 3,413,894 Allowance for credit losses (18,354 ) (155,459 ) (173,813 ) (18,936 ) (145,858 ) (164,794 ) (20,132 ) (151,542 ) (171,674 ) Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 0.97 % 8.62 % 4.69 % 1.02 % 8.68 % 4.65 % 1.06 % 9.99 % 5.03 %



Net charge-offs totaled $49.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $49.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and $48.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to 5.54% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 5.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $297.4 million loan portfolio. At September 30, 2025, our portion of this portfolio represented $20.7 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $20.7 million in loans were $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 18 $ 54,516 $ 54,534 $ 11 $ 53,769 $ 53,780 $ 398 $ 52,907 $ 53,305 Gross recoveries (19 ) (5,270 ) (5,289 ) (2 ) (4,465 ) (4,467 ) (3 ) (4,513 ) (4,516 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (1 ) $ 49,246 $ 49,245 $ 9 $ 49,304 $ 49,313 $ 395 $ 48,394 $ 48,789 Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.00 % 11.07 % 5.37 % 0.00 % 11.71 % 5.54 % 0.08 % 12.40 % 5.60 %



(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a $58.8 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to $31.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the provision was largely due to growth in loans receivable and mix of loans, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $155.5 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $145.9 million at June 30, 2025. As we continue to originate higher quality loans, these become a greater proportion of the CCBX portfolio, resulting in an improvement in expected losses and a reduced allowance for credit losses to loans receivable ratio. In general, CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which indemnifies the Bank and through partner reimbursements for incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk with our CCBX partners.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $583,000 was needed for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to a provision recapture of $47,000 and a provision recapture of $519,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The provision recapture in the current period was due to updated prepayment speeds, offset by a slight increase in economic uncertainty, and loan mix of the community bank loan portfolio.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Community bank $ (583 ) $ (47 ) $ (519 ) CCBX 58,847 30,976 72,104 Total provision expense $ 58,264 $ 30,929 $ 71,585



A provision recapture for unfunded commitments of $1.7 million was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as a result of a change in the loan mix of available balance. No provision for accrued interest receivable was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 on CCBX loans.

At September 30, 2025, our nonperforming assets were $59.8 million, or 1.31%, of total assets, compared to $60.9 million, or 1.36%, of total assets, at June 30, 2025, and $66.4 million, or 1.63%, of total assets, at September 30, 2024. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of September 30, 2025, $53.8 million of the $55.6 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Additionally, certain CCBX partners employ collection practices that place specific loans on nonaccrual status to enhance collectability. As of September 30, 2025, $18.9 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due.

Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $343,000 from June 30, 2025 to $4.2 million as of September 30, 2025, and CCBX nonperforming loans decreased $1.4 million to $55.6 million from June 30, 2025. The decrease in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to a decrease of $1.7 million in nonaccrual loans from June 30, 2025 to $22.7 million, partially offset by a $290,000 increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we would typically anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow, however, the ratio of CCBX loans 90+ days past due and still accruing to total CCBX loans receivable decreased 0.12%, or 6.0%, compared to June 30, 2025, which we believe is a positive performance indicator for the CCBX portfolio. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at September 30, 2025. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.61% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.72% at June 30, 2025, and 1.94% at September 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, there were $1,000 in community bank net recoveries and $49.2 million in CCBX net charge-offs. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,297 $ 2,333 $ 531 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development 1,697 1,697 — Residential real estate — — 44 Commercial real estate 348 — 831 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 19,677 20,140 7,987 Other consumer and other loans 2,820 4,063 11,713 Total nonaccrual loans 26,839 28,233 21,106 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 910 926 1,566 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,575 1,817 3,025 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 22,626 23,116 34,562 Other consumer and other loans 7,813 6,775 6,111 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 32,924 32,634 45,264 Total nonperforming loans 59,763 60,867 66,370 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 59,763 $ 60,867 $ 66,370 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.72 % 0.80 % 0.62 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.94 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.63 %





The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans: All other commercial & industrial loans $ 157 $ 188 $ 333 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 19,677 20,140 7,987 Other consumer and other loans 2,820 4,063 11,713 Total nonaccrual loans 22,654 24,391 20,033 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 910 926 1,566 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,575 1,817 3,025 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 22,626 23,116 34,562 Other consumer and other loans 7,813 6,775 6,111 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 32,924 32,634 45,264 Total nonperforming loans 55,578 57,025 65,297 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 55,578 $ 57,025 $ 65,297 Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.61 %





Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,140 $ 2,145 $ 198 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 1,697 1,697 — Residential real estate — — 44 Commercial real estate 348 — 831 Total nonaccrual loans 4,185 3,842 1,073 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 4,185 3,842 1,073 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 4,185 $ 3,842 $ 1,073 Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.03 %



About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $4.55 billion Bank provides service through 14 full-service branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, one loan production office in King County, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Cash and due from banks $ 34,928 $ 29,546 $ 43,467 $ 36,533 $ 45,327 Interest earning deposits with other banks 607,330 690,213 580,835 415,980 438,699 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 31 33 34 35 38 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 43,911 45,544 46,957 47,286 48,582 Other investments 12,778 12,521 12,589 10,800 10,757 Loans held for sale 42,894 60,474 42,132 20,600 7,565 Loans receivable 3,703,848 3,540,330 3,517,359 3,486,565 3,413,894 Allowance for credit losses (173,813 ) (164,794 ) (183,178 ) (176,994 ) (171,674 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,530,035 3,375,536 3,334,181 3,309,571 3,242,220 CCBX credit enhancement asset 177,741 167,779 183,377 181,890 173,600 CCBX receivable 16,260 13,009 12,685 14,138 16,060 Premises and equipment, net 29,114 29,052 28,639 27,431 25,833 Lease right-of-use assets 4,788 4,891 5,117 5,219 5,427 Accrued interest receivable 20,493 20,849 21,109 21,104 22,315 Bank-owned life insurance, net 13,777 13,648 13,501 13,375 13,255 Deferred tax asset, net — 3,829 3,912 3,600 3,083 Other assets 18,996 13,635 10,747 13,646 11,711 Total assets $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208 $ 4,064,472 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 3,972,563 $ 3,913,571 $ 3,791,229 $ 3,585,332 $ 3,627,288 Subordinated debt, net 44,406 44,368 44,331 44,293 44,256 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,593 3,592 3,592 3,591 3,591 Deferred compensation 281 295 310 332 369 Accrued interest payable 1,106 954 1,107 962 1,070 Lease liabilities 4,956 5,063 5,293 5,398 5,609 CCBX payable 31,221 32,939 29,391 29,171 37,839 Deferred tax liability, net 799 — — — — Other liabilities 18,874 18,068 14,112 13,425 12,520 Total liabilities 4,077,799 4,018,850 3,889,365 3,682,504 3,732,542 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock 230,399 230,423 229,659 228,177 134,769 Retained earnings 244,879 231,287 220,259 210,529 197,162 Accumulated other comprehensive

loss, net of tax (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Total shareholders’ equity 475,277 461,709 449,917 438,704 331,930 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208 $ 4,064,472





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 100,367 $ 98,867 $ 98,147 $ 95,575 $ 99,676 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 8,007 8,085 6,070 6,021 4,781 Interest on investment securities 616 626 650 661 675 Dividends on other investments 37 219 40 191 33 Total interest income 109,027 107,797 104,907 102,448 105,165 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 30,466 30,400 28,185 29,404 32,083 Interest on borrowed funds 660 660 660 667 809 Total interest expense 31,126 31,060 28,845 30,071 32,892 Net interest income 77,901 76,737 76,062 72,377 72,273 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 56,598 32,211 55,781 61,867 70,257 Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses 21,303 44,526 20,281 10,510 2,016 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 903 913 860 932 952 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net 9 (439 ) 16 1 2 Other income 772 853 682 473 486 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,684 1,327 1,558 1,406 1,440 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,264 1,539 1,419 1,043 1,044 Transaction and interchange fees 4,878 5,109 3,833 3,699 3,549 Reimbursement of expenses 1,412 646 1,026 812 565 BaaS program income 7,554 7,294 6,278 5,554 5,158 BaaS credit enhancements 55,412 31,268 53,648 62,097 70,108 BaaS fraud enhancements 2,127 2,804 1,993 5,043 2,084 BaaS indemnification income 57,539 34,072 55,641 67,140 72,192 Total noninterest income 66,777 42,693 63,477 74,100 78,790 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 20,146 21,401 21,482 17,955 17,060 Occupancy 952 915 1,034 958 964 Data processing and software licenses 6,114 5,541 4,882 4,049 4,658 Legal and professional expenses 3,957 5,962 5,888 4,606 3,277 Point of sale expense 69 69 107 89 73 Excise taxes 696 681 722 778 762 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 815 790 755 750 740 Director and staff expenses 544 612 631 683 559 Marketing 272 50 50 28 67 Other expense 1,640 1,524 1,938 1,752 1,482 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 35,205 37,545 37,489 31,648 29,642 BaaS loan expense 32,840 32,483 32,507 30,720 32,698 BaaS fraud expense 2,127 2,804 1,993 5,043 2,084 BaaS loan and fraud expense 34,967 35,287 34,500 35,763 34,782 Total noninterest expense 70,172 72,832 71,989 67,411 64,424 Income before provision for income taxes 17,908 14,387 11,769 17,199 16,382 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,316 3,359 2,039 3,832 2,926 NET INCOME $ 13,592 $ 11,028 $ 9,730 $ 13,367 $ 13,456 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.97 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.94 $ 0.97 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,093,274 15,033,296 14,962,507 13,828,605 13,447,066 Diluted 15,443,987 15,447,923 15,462,041 14,268,229 13,822,270





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 719,191 $ 8,007 4.42 % $ 729,652 $ 8,085 4.44 % $ 350,915 $ 4,781 5.42 % Investment securities, available for sale(2) 33 — — 35 — — 40 — — Investment securities, held to maturity(2) 45,030 616 5.43 46,256 626 5.43 48,945 675 5.49 Other investments 12,730 37 1.15 12,825 219 6.85 11,140 33 1.18 Loans receivable(3) 3,636,545 100,367 10.95 3,567,823 98,867 11.11 3,464,871 99,676 11.44 Total interest earning assets 4,413,529 109,027 9.80 4,356,591 107,797 9.92 3,875,911 105,165 10.79 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (158,525 ) (176,022 ) (151,292 ) Other noninterest earning assets 286,002 298,698 268,903 Total assets $ 4,541,006 $ 4,479,267 $ 3,993,522 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 3,394,664 $ 30,466 3.56 % $ 3,369,574 $ 30,400 3.62 % $ 2,966,527 $ 32,083 4.30 % FHLB advances and other borrowings — — — 3 1 — 9,717 140 5.73 Subordinated debt 44,383 598 5.35 44,345 598 5.41 44,234 598 5.38 Junior subordinated debentures 3,592 62 6.85 3,592 61 6.81 3,591 71 7.87 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,442,639 31,126 3.59 3,417,514 31,060 3.65 3,024,069 32,892 4.33 Noninterest bearing deposits 577,820 562,174 588,178 Other liabilities 52,447 44,452 60,101 Total shareholders' equity 468,100 455,127 321,174 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,541,006 $ 4,479,267 $ 3,993,522 Net interest income $ 77,901 $ 76,737 $ 72,273 Interest rate spread 6.21 % 6.27 % 6.47 % Net interest margin(4) 7.00 % 7.06 % 7.42 %



(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.







COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ 1,871,588 $ 30,724 6.51 % $ 1,879,331 $ 30,603 6.53 % $ 1,912,428 $ 31,898 6.64 % Total interest earning

assets 1,871,588 30,724 6.51 1,879,331 30,603 6.53 1,912,428 31,898 6.64 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing

deposits 1,096,883 7,136 2.58 % 1,048,506 6,783 2.59 % 982,280 7,264 2.94 % Intrabank liability 271,961 3,028 4.42 342,232 3,792 4.44 406,641 5,540 5.42 Total interest bearing

liabilities 1,368,844 10,164 2.95 1,390,738 10,575 3.05 1,388,921 12,804 3.67 Noninterest bearing

deposits 502,744 488,593 523,507 Net interest income $ 20,560 $ 20,028 $ 19,094 Net interest margin(3) 4.36 % 4.27 % 3.97 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2)(4) $ 1,764,957 $ 69,643 15.65 % $ 1,688,492 $ 68,264 16.22 % $ 1,552,443 $ 67,778 17.37 % Intrabank asset 607,900 6,768 4.42 706,157 7,825 4.44 496,475 6,764 5.42 Total interest earning

assets 2,372,857 76,411 12.78 2,394,649 76,089 12.74 2,048,918 74,542 14.47 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing

deposits 2,297,781 23,330 4.03 % 2,321,068 23,617 4.08 % 1,984,247 24,819 4.98 % Total interest bearing

liabilities 2,297,781 23,330 4.03 2,321,068 23,617 4.08 1,984,247 24,819 4.98 Noninterest bearing

deposits 75,076 73,581 64,671 Net interest income $ 53,081 $ 52,472 $ 49,723 Net interest margin(3) 8.88 % 8.79 % 9.65 % Net interest margin, net

of BaaS loan expense(5) 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.31 %





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 719,191 $ 8,007 4.42 % $ 729,652 $ 8,085 4.44 % $ 350,915 $ 4,781 5.42 % Investment securities, available for sale(6) 33 — — 35 — — 40 — — Investment securities, held to maturity(6) 45,030 616 5.43 46,256 626 5.43 48,945 675 5.49 Other investments 12,730 37 1.15 12,825 219 6.85 11,140 33 1.18 Total interest

earning assets 776,984 8,660 4.42 % 788,768 8,930 4.54 % 411,040 5,489 5.31 % Liabilities Interest bearing

liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings $ — — — % $ 3 1 — % $ 9,717 140 5.73 % Subordinated debt 44,383 598 5.35 44,345 598 5.41 44,234 598 5.38 Junior subordinated debentures 3,592 62 6.85 3,592 61 6.81 3,591 71 7.87 Intrabank liability, net(7) 335,939 3,740 4.42 363,925 4,033 4.44 89,834 1,224 5.42 Total interest bearing liabilities 383,914 4,400 4.55 411,865 4,693 4.57 147,376 2,033 5.49 Net interest income $ 4,260 $ 4,237 $ 3,456 Net interest margin(3) 2.18 % 2.15 % 3.34 %



(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30

2025 June 30

2025 September 30

2024 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 15.65 % 16.22 % 17.37 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,764,957 $ 1,688,492 $ 1,552,443 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 69,643 68,264 67,778 BaaS loan expense (32,840 ) (32,483 ) (32,698 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 36,803 $ 35,781 $ 35,080 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans(1) 8.27 % 8.50 % 8.99 % CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX net interest margin(1) 8.88 % 8.79 % 9.65 % CCBX earning assets 2,372,857 2,394,649 2,048,918 Net interest income (GAAP) 53,081 52,472 49,723 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,840 ) (32,483 ) (32,698 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 20,241 $ 19,989 $ 17,025 CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.31 %





Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30

2025 June 30

2025 September 30

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.00 % 7.06 % 7.42 % Earning assets 4,413,529 4,356,591 3,875,911 Net interest income (GAAP) 77,901 76,737 72,273 Less: BaaS loan expense (32,840 ) (32,483 ) (32,698 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 45,061 $ 44,254 $ 39,575 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 4.05 % 4.07 % 4.06 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.95 % 11.11 % 11.44 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,636,545 $ 3,567,823 $ 3,464,871 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 100,367 98,867 99,676 BaaS loan expense (32,840 ) (32,483 ) (32,698 ) Net loan income $ 67,527 $ 66,384 $ 66,978 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1) 7.37 % 7.46 % 7.69 %



(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure shows the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partner. The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Noninterest expense, net of reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 70,172 $ 72,832 $ 64,424 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,840 32,483 32,698 Less: BaaS fraud expense 2,127 2,804 2,084 Less: Reimbursement of expenses 1,412 646 565 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses $ 33,793 $ 36,899 $ 29,077



The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of nonrecurring revenue related to CCBX partner interchange income on BaaS program income and transaction and interchange fees. This non-GAAP measure shows the portion of interchange fees that are not expected to recur and the impact that had on Baas program income and transaction and interchange fees for the periods presented. The most comparable GAAP measures are BaaS program income and transaction and interchange fees.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 BaaS program income, net of nonrecurring revenue BaaS program income (GAAP) $ 7,554 $ 7,294 $ 5,158 Less: Nonrecurring income — 504 — BaaS program income, net of nonrecurring revenue $ 7,554 $ 6,790 $ 5,158 Transaction and interchange fees, net of nonrecurring revenue Transaction and interchange fees (GAAP) $ 4,878 $ 5,109 $ 3,549 Less: Nonrecurring income — 504 — Transaction and interchange fees, net of nonrecurring revenue $ 4,878 $ 4,605 $ 3,549





APPENDIX A -

As of September 30, 2025

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.71 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.41 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $6.12 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 35.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $24.4 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.32 billion, or 21.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of September 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 360,742 $ 2,977 $ 363,719 5.9 % $ 3,964 91 Hotel/Motel 153,478 1,071 154,549 2.5 6,673 23 Convenience Store 135,908 4,345 140,253 2.3 2,228 61 Office 115,058 2,784 117,842 1.9 1,354 85 Warehouse 101,166 — 101,166 1.7 1,873 54 Retail 92,273 812 93,085 1.5 932 99 Mixed use 87,308 6,803 94,111 1.5 1,027 85 Mini Storage 80,181 303 80,484 1.3 4,009 20 Strip Mall 43,255 — 43,255 0.7 6,179 7 Manufacturing 33,991 895 34,886 0.6 1,360 25 Groups < 0.70% of total 96,975 4,361 101,336 1.7 1,259 77 Total $ 1,300,335 $ 24,351 $ 1,324,686 21.6 % $ 2,074 627



Consumer loans comprise 33.5% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $1.05 billion, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $2.29 billion, or 37.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. The $1.05 billion in commitments is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $900. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with the largest exposures.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of September 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX consumer loans Credit cards $ 563,324 $ 1,002,383 $ 1,565,707 25.6 % $ 1.4 398,380 Installment loans 646,721 31,066 677,787 11.1 0.8 779,645 Lines of credit 1,851 522 2,373 0.0 0.4 4,923 Other loans 18,490 — 18,490 0.3 0.1 258,532 Community bank consumer loans Installment loans 1,793 2 1,795 0.0 69.0 26 Lines of credit 144 384 528 0.0 4.4 33 Other loans 12,244 13,262 25,506 0.4 35.8 342 Total $ 1,244,567 $ 1,047,619 $ 2,292,186 37.4 % $ 0.9 1,441,881



(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.



Residential real estate loans comprise 15.6% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $657.7 million, which is subject to partner/portfolio maximum limits, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $1.23 billion, or 20.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of September 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity line of credit $ 374,129 $ 606,219 $ 980,348 16.0 % $ 29 12,954 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 166,116 1,064 167,180 2.8 557 298 Home equity line of credit 31,545 48,718 80,263 1.3 123 257 Closed end, second liens 5,318 1,706 7,024 0.1 190 28 Total $ 577,108 $ 657,707 $ 1,234,815 20.2 % $ 43 13,537



(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. CCBX home equity lines of credit are limited to a $400.0 million portfolio maximum.



Commercial and industrial loans comprise 10.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $574.4 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $945.5 million, or 15.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $177.5 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $488.8 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of September 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX C&I loans Capital call lines $ 177,530 $ 488,755 $ 666,285 10.9 % $ 1,467 121 Retail and other loans 22,710 22,955 45,665 0.7 8 2,701 Community bank C&I loans Construction/Contractor services 33,285 31,091 64,376 1.1 173 192 Financial institutions 71,518 — 71,518 1.2 3,973 18 Medical / Dental / Other care 5,482 3,327 8,809 0.1 498 11 Manufacturing 4,671 4,214 8,885 0.1 126 37 Groups < 0.20% of total 55,891 24,098 79,989 1.3 236 237 Total $ 371,087 $ 574,440 $ 945,527 15.4 % $ 112 3,317



(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 5.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $106.9 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $325.0 million, or 5.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of September 30, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 124,240 $ 65,052 $ 189,292 3.1 % $ 7,765 16 Residential construction 35,929 29,207 65,136 1.1 1,996 18 Developed land loans 22,756 420 23,176 0.4 1,264 18 Undeveloped land loans 20,584 174 20,758 0.3 1,372 15 Land development 14,552 12,085 26,637 0.4 1,455 10 Total $ 218,061 $ 106,938 $ 324,999 5.3 % $ 2,832 77



Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio increased compared to recent periods as indicated in the following table:

Outstanding Balance as of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Commercial construction $ 124,240 $ 104,078 $ 96,716 $ 83,216 $ 97,792 Residential construction 35,929 39,831 39,375 40,940 35,822 Undeveloped land loans 20,584 20,067 16,684 8,665 8,606 Developed land loans 22,756 22,875 7,788 8,305 14,863 Land development 14,552 7,299 5,988 7,072 5,968 Total $ 218,061 $ 194,150 $ 166,551 $ 148,198 $ 163,051



Commitments to extend credit total $2.41 billion at September 30, 2025, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $2.41 billion that is showing as available due to CCBX partner and portfolio limits.

The following table presents outstanding commitments to extend credit as of September 30, 2025:

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of September 30,

2025 (1) Commitments to extend credit: Credit cards $ 1,002,383 Residential real estate loans 657,707 Commercial and industrial loans - capital call lines 488,755 Commercial and industrial loans 85,686 Construction – commercial real estate loans 77,731 Consumer and other loans 45,236 Construction – residential real estate loans 29,207 Commercial real estate loans 24,351 Total commitments to extend credit $ 2,411,056



(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.



We have individual CCBX partner portfolio limits with our each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk, and counter-party partner risk. For example, as of September 30, 2025, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $177.5 million and, while commitments totaled $488.8 million, the commitments are limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. If a CCBX partner goes over their individual limit, it would be a breach of their contract and the Bank may impose penalties and would have the choice to fund or not fund the loan.

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments:

CCBX (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Percent of CCBX loans receivable Available Commitments(1) Maximum Portfolio Size Cash Reserve/Pledge Account Amount(2) Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 177,530 9.8 % $ 488,755 $ 350,000 $ — All other commercial & industrial loans 22,710 1.3 22,956 518,406 489 Real estate loans: Home equity lines of credit(3) 374,129 20.7 606,219 400,000 39,303 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards - cash secured 306 — — Credit cards - unsecured 563,018 1,002,383 34,440 Credit cards - total 563,324 31.2 1,002,383 825,000 34,440 Installment loans - cash secured 130,676 31,066 — Installment loans - unsecured 516,045 — (4,795 ) Installment loans - total 646,721 35.9 31,066 1,964,713 (4,795 ) Other consumer and other loans 20,341 1.1 522 236,881 150 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,804,755 100.0 % $ 2,151,901 $ 4,295,000 $ 69,587 Net deferred origination fees (579 ) Loans receivable $ 1,804,176

(1) Remaining commitment available, net of outstanding balance.

(2) Balances are as of October 8, 2025.

(3) These home equity lines of credit are secured by residential real estate and are accessed by using a credit card, but are classified as 1-4 family residential properties per regulatory guidelines.





APPENDIX B -

As of September 30, 2025

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, $55.4 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses - loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans, unfunded commitments, negative deposit accounts and accrued interest receivable on some CCBX partner loans. When the provision for credit losses - loans and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner's cash reserve account. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred fraud losses. BaaS fraud includes non-credit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners, generally fraud losses related to loans are comprised primarily of first payment defaults. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligation then the bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses if the cash flows on the loans were not sufficient to fund the reimbursement of loan losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account the Bank may consider an alternative plan for funding the cash reserve. This may involve the possibility of adjusting the funding amounts or timelines to better align with the partner's specific situation. If a mutually agreeable funding plan is not agreed to, the Bank could declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. The Bank would evaluate any remaining credit enhancement asset from the CCBX partner in the event the partner failed to determine if a write-off is appropriate. If a write-off occurs, the Bank would retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan portfolio going forward, and our BaaS loan expense would decrease once default occurred and payments to the CCBX partner were stopped.

The Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrower on CCBX partner loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs which are paid or payable to the CCBX partner. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Yield on loans(1) 15.65 % 16.22 % 17.37 % BaaS loan interest income $ 69,643 $ 68,264 $ 67,778 Less: BaaS loan expense 32,840 32,483 32,698 Net BaaS loan income(2) $ 36,803 $ 35,781 $ 35,080 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans(1)(2) 8.27 % 8.50 % 8.99 %



(1) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

An increase in average CCBX loans receivable resulted in increased interest income on CCBX loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Our strategy is to optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through originating higher quality new loans with enhanced credit standards. These higher quality loans tend to have lower stated rates and expected losses than some of our CCBX loans historically. Current loan sales and new loan growth are at more similar interest rates compared to prior periods when we were selling loans with higher risk and higher interest rates and replacing them with higher quality lower interest rate loans. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and also generate off balance sheet fee income. Growth in CCBX loans has resulted in an increase in interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Loan interest income $ 69,643 $ 68,264 $ 67,778 Total BaaS interest income $ 69,643 $ 68,264 $ 67,778





Interest expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 BaaS interest expense $ 23,330 $ 23,617 $ 24,819 Total BaaS interest expense $ 23,330 $ 23,617 $ 24,819





BaaS income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 BaaS program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 1,264 $ 1,539 $ 1,044 Transaction and interchange fees 4,878 5,109 3,549 Reimbursement of expenses 1,412 646 565 Total BaaS program income 7,554 7,294 5,158 BaaS indemnification income: BaaS credit enhancements 55,412 31,268 70,108 BaaS fraud enhancements 2,127 2,804 2,084 BaaS indemnification income 57,539 34,072 72,192 Total noninterest BaaS income $ 65,093 $ 41,366 $ 77,350



Servicing and other BaaS fees decreased $275,000 and transaction and interchange fees decreased $231,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Transaction and interchange fees for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 includes $504,000 in nonrecurring revenue (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) . Excluding this nonrecurring income, transaction and interchange fees increased $273,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025. We expect servicing and other BaaS fees to be higher when we are bringing new partners on and then to decrease when transaction and interchange fees increase as partner activity grows and contracted minimum fees are replaced with these recurring fees when they exceed the minimum fees. Increases in BaaS reimbursement of fees offsets increases in noninterest expense from BaaS expenses covered by CCBX partners.

BaaS loan and fraud expense: Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 BaaS loan expense $ 32,840 $ 32,483 $ 32,698 BaaS fraud expense 2,127 2,804 2,084 Total BaaS loan and fraud expense $ 34,967 $ 35,287 $ 34,782





