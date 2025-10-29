MedMark Treatment Centers Enhances Telehealth Services in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedMark Treatment Centers, a leading provider of outpatient care for opioid use disorder, announced the appointment of Angela McClenathan, MSN, NP-BC, as its new dedicated Telehealth Nurse Practitioner. The new provider will serve MedMark’s five Pennsylvania centers in Blairsville, Greensburg, Lemont Furnace, Perryopolis, and Washington.

The addition of a specialized telehealth provider will significantly enhance access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and counseling services for patients across the state. This role ensures consistent, high-quality medical care is delivered remotely, addressing the critical need for accessible addiction treatment in the community.

Angela McClenathan brings 27 years of nursing experience to the role. She earned her nursing diploma from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from California University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Science in Nursing with Nurse Practitioner certification from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Joining MedMark is a great opportunity to continue supporting people living with opioid use disorder,” said McClenathan. “Working in recovery has been deeply rewarding, and I look forward to using telehealth to meet patients where they are and help them progress toward a healthier future.”

MedMark’s Pennsylvania locations offer comprehensive outpatient care, combining medication assisted treatment (MAT) with substance use counseling and supportive services to help individuals overcome opioid dependence. To learn more visit, MedMark.com/locations/Pennsylvania.

About MedMark Treatment Centers

MedMark Treatment Centers, a BayMark Health Services company, provides comprehensive outpatient care for individuals living with opioid use disorder. Through evidence-based Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) combined with personalized counseling and support services, MedMark helps patients work toward lasting recovery and healthier, more fulfilling lives. To learn more visit MedMark.com.

About BayMark Health Services

BayMark Health Services provides a full continuum of care for substance use disorder treatment, offering services such as medication-assisted treatment, detoxification, residential programs, and counseling. BayMark’s network of treatment programs is united by a shared mission—to deliver compassionate, individualized care that supports lasting recovery. Learn more at BayMark.com.