Embedded Finance Business Report 2025: Market to grow by 9.3% to Reach $646.1 Million this Year - Explore 21 Markets with Forecasts to 2030

The global embedded finance market is expected to grow by 9.3% on an annual basis to reach US$646.1 million by 2025.



The global embedded finance market has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 13.0%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$591.1 million to approximately US$838.8 million.





The global embedded finance market is undergoing structural transformation across both mature and emerging regions, driven by ecosystem partnerships, enabling infrastructure, and supportive regulation. While sector-specific dynamics (e.g., B2B credit, gig insurance, superapps) vary by geography, the overarching trend is toward embedded financial services becoming core infrastructure in digital platforms. Over the next 2-4 years, this trend is expected to deepen, with growing specialization in embedded credit, insurance, and payments across verticals. The evolution will be shaped by regional regulatory shifts, the maturity of BaaS ecosystems, and the ability of platforms to balance financial services integration with risk, compliance, and user trust.

The global embedded finance market is characterized by a fragmented but rapidly converging competitive landscape. Large platform players, fintech enablers, and vertical specialists are all vying for position across geographies and financial service layers. Over the next 2-4 years, the landscape will likely shift from rapid expansion to consolidation, with regulatory pressure and infrastructure depth becoming decisive factors.

Players with end-to-end risk management, strong compliance architecture, and embedded distribution channels will have the strategic advantage, while unlicensed or thinly integrated players may be forced to retrench or pivot. M&A activity and cross-border partnerships will remain high, particularly in BaaS, data orchestration, and embedded credit.



Banking-as-a-Service Platforms Are Expanding Beyond Traditional Verticals

Embedded finance is increasingly being enabled through Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms, which allow non-financial companies to offer financial services - such as bank accounts, cards, or credit - within their native ecosystems. BaaS providers like Solaris (Europe), Unit (U.S.), and Weavr (UK/Singapore) are powering fintech capabilities across sectors like e-commerce, healthtech, and logistics, reducing time-to-market for embedded products.

Regulatory enablers (e.g., PSD2 in Europe), demand for contextual finance, and rising enterprise digitalization are pushing BaaS adoption. In the U.S., Unit has partnered with platforms like AngelList to launch financial products for startups, while in Southeast Asia, Weavr is enabling digital health platforms to integrate patient financing. These partnerships eliminate the need for enterprises to become licensed financial institutions themselves.

This trend is expected to intensify as infrastructure providers expand API capabilities, integrate risk management tools, and attract funding. Cross-border BaaS models are likely to emerge, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America, where local fintechs are leveraging regional BaaS rails to scale. Regulatory scrutiny may increase, but modular BaaS offerings will become the foundation for embedded finance across multiple industries.

Ecosystem-Oriented Superapps Are Driving Embedded Finance Uptake in Asia and Africa

Superapps and platform ecosystems - such as Grab (Southeast Asia), Gojek (Indonesia), and M-Pesa (Kenya) - are embedding payments, lending, and insurance directly into daily-use platforms. These players are integrating multiple financial services under one roof, turning customer engagement into a monetizable fintech layer.

In emerging markets, limited banking penetration and high mobile usage are catalyzing superapp adoption. Grab Financial Group offers microloans, insurance, and BNPL across Southeast Asia. Similarly, Safaricom's M-Pesa ecosystem in Kenya enables merchants to access working capital and users to purchase insurance - fully integrated within mobile usage flows.

The trend will deepen as more superapps formalize fintech offerings via licensed subsidiaries or partnerships with financial institutions. Expect to see growth in embedded wealth and insurance services beyond core payments. However, regulation around data sharing and interoperability may impact how rapidly superapps can expand their embedded finance layers.

Embedded Credit Is Gaining Traction in B2B and SME-Focused Segments

B2B platforms are embedding credit solutions - such as invoice financing, working capital loans, and supplier credit - within procurement and supply chain workflows. In India, players like Rupifi and Veefin are enabling credit for small businesses within B2B marketplaces such as Udaan and Jumbotail. In the U.S., platforms like Resolve and Fundbox offer embedded net terms and trade credit.

SMEs often lack formal access to credit due to weak financial documentation. Embedded finance allows B2B platforms to leverage transaction data for underwriting, while creating sticky use cases for the platform. The rise of vertical SaaS and digitized procurement ecosystems (e.g., in agriculture, pharma, and construction) is a key enabler.

This trend will intensify as credit underwriting becomes more API-driven and alternative data models gain regulatory acceptance. Asia and Latin America are likely to see rapid expansion, particularly as embedded B2B credit becomes a strategic lever for platforms to improve monetization and retention.

Global Fintechs and Big Tech Platforms Are Consolidating Positions Across Regions

Stripe (U.S.) continues to expand embedded payments and lending for SaaS platforms via Stripe Connect and Stripe Capital. In India, Razorpay has moved beyond payments into embedded payroll and credit. Apple and Google have embedded financial layers (Apple Card, Google Pay) into their device ecosystems, targeting both retail and small business segments.

In Brazil, Mercado Pago (a unit of Mercado Libre) processed more than half of all Mercado Libre transactions in 2024 and is now expanding working capital credit. Amazon in the U.S. and India offers seller financing via embedded credit partnerships with fintechs and banks. These ecosystem-led players are leveraging user data and distribution advantage to expand financial products.

Expect scrutiny from competition and financial regulators in markets like the EU, India, and the U.S. to limit vertical integration, requiring tech platforms to partner or spin out regulated subsidiaries.

Regulatory Licensing and Sandbox Developments Are Redrawing Competitive Boundaries

In India, embedded credit players must now comply with the Reserve Bank of India's digital lending guidelines (effective from 2023-24), which prohibit unlicensed entities from extending credit directly. In the EU, PSD3 and the Financial Data Access (FIDA) framework, expected by 2026, will mandate broader access to customer data - benefiting licensed players but creating new compliance burdens.

South Africa's Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group continues to host use cases in embedded insurance and SME lending, while the UAE's DIFC sandbox is supporting cross-border embedded finance pilots. However, failed or non-compliant experiments (e.g., U.S. scrutiny of Synapse-related outages) are pushing regulators to demand better risk segregation between infrastructure and distribution entities.

This could bifurcate the market - players with licensing or bank partnerships may thrive, while unregulated distributors face tighter restrictions, especially in credit and insurance.

New Entrants and Vertical Specialists Are Creating Niche Disruption

In Southeast Asia, Wagely (Indonesia) focuses on earned wage access embedded in HR tech platforms. In the U.S., providers like Tapcheck and Clair are expanding EWA solutions for gig and hourly workers. In Africa, PayHippo is offering embedded credit for SME platforms in logistics and distribution.

They leverage sector-specific data (e.g., payroll systems, delivery volumes, ERP data) to offer contextual financing or insurance. In Latin America, Tribal is embedding credit for startups and digital-native exporters across procurement platforms.

