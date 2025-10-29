Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter 2025 net income of $3,019,000, or $0.65 per share, an increase of $433,000, or 16.70%, compared to net income of $2,586,000, or $0.57 per share, for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, Southern earned $9,303,000, or $2.01 per share, an increase of $1,552,000, or 20.0%, compared to net income of $7,751,000, or $1.70 per share, for the same nine-month period one year ago.

The annualized return on average assets for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, was 0.79% and 0.70%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 11.00% for the first nine months of 2025 compared to 10.18% for the first nine months of 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025 was 3.21% compared to 2.94% for the same period of 2024.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of earnings and growth. Our ongoing commitment to expanding our markets and investing in our team led to record levels in loans, deposits, and total assets at quarter end.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $14,410,000, or 1.17% of loans on September 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $29,000 for the first nine months of 2025, compared to $20,000 for the first nine months of 2024. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.03% as of September 30, 2025, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2024.  

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

        
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
        
(In thousands, except share data)
        
 September 30,
2025
 December 31,
2024
ASSETS       
Cash and cash equivalents$127,565  $73,737 
Federal funds sold 250   259 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 156,020   159,320 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 63,702   60,454 
Loans held-for-sale 559   995 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,410 – 2025, $12,782 - 2024 1,214,376   1,103,652 
Premises and equipment, net 25,039   25,600 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 28,277   23,139 
Goodwill 13,422   13,422 
Other intangible assets, net 84   111 
Other assets 35,803   35,866 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,665,097  $1,496,555 
        
LIABILITIES       
Deposits:       
Non-interest bearing$225,670  $223,583 
Interest bearing 1,169,262   1,028,212 
Total deposits 1,394,932   1,251,795 
        
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,109   1,560 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,604   18,355 
Other borrowings 97,900   82,900 
Subordinated debentures 34,774   34,722 
Total liabilities 1,547,319   1,389,332 
        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $2.50 par value:       
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares       
Issued and outstanding – 4,625,601 shares in 2025, 4,577,107 shares in 2024 11,560   11,438 
Additional paid-in capital 13,503   13,438 
Retained earnings 104,543   97,462 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,828)  (15,115)
Total shareholders’ equity 117,778   107,223 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,665,097  $1,496,555 
        


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
      
(In thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Interest income:               
Loans, including fees$18,681  $16,444  $53,724  $47,748 
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 726   1,313   2,492   3,630 
Securities:               
Taxable 1,468   1,465   4,405   4,512 
Tax-exempt 394   309   1,089   904 
Total interest income 21,269   19,531   61,710   56,794 
                
Interest expense:               
Deposits 7,731   7,567   22,587   21,655 
Other 1,452   1,571   4,037   4,701 
Total interest expense 9,183   9,138   26,624   26,356 
Net interest income 12,086   10,393   35,086   30,438 
Provision for credit losses 1,200   425   1,864   661 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,886   9,968   33,222   29,777 
                
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts 423   439   1,226   1,270 
Trust fees 820   741   2,345   2,041 
Net gains on loan sales 250   181   744   419 
Earnings on life insurance assets 227   169   805   498 
ATM and debit card fee income 478   465   1,406   1,356 
Gain on sale of fixed assets 220   -   220   - 
Other 200   177   602   608 
Total non-interest income 2,618   2,172   7,348   6,192 
                
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 5,992   5,528   17,985   16,154 
Occupancy, net 651   519   1,837   1,515 
Equipment 474   400   1,462   1,233 
Professional and outside services 507   530   1,555   1,575 
Software maintenance 718   626   2,067   1,817 
ATM expenses 270   229   742   629 
Printing, postage, and supplies 112   124   345   413 
Telecommunication expenses 75   75   223   240 
Other 1,180   972   3,311   2,958 
Total non-interest expense 9,979   9,003   29,527   26,534 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,525   3,137   11,043   9,435 
Federal income tax provision 506   551   1,740   1,684 
NET INCOME$3,019  $2,586  $9,303  $7,751 
                
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.65  $0.57  $2.02  $1.70 
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.65   0.57   2.01   1.70 
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.16   0.15   0.48   0.45 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
