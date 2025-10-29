Magna Ramps Up Driver and Occupant Monitoring System Deployment in China with Germany-Based OEM

Magna expands global partnership with growing DMS volumes in China and Europe

Following initial SOP in 2024, Magna’s DMS is now entering its first full year of scaled global production

First-to-market, scalable DMS supports China’s automotive innovation and safety regulations

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, is marking its first full year of scaled global production of its innovative Driver Monitoring System (DMS), launched with a Germany-based OEM in China. This milestone began with initial launch volumes in China and reflects Magna’s accelerating growth in the world’s largest automotive market.

Magna’s DMS technology is fully integrated into the vehicle’s interior mirror, using advanced camera and sensor systems to monitor driver attention and behavior in real time. The system helps detect signs of distraction and drowsiness, alerting the driver and supporting accident prevention. Its unique design enables discreet integration behind the mirror glass, reducing visual intrusiveness for drivers while offering automakers styling flexibility and supporting compliance with evolving safety regulations.

“Our mirror-integrated DMS has proven itself globally, and we’re proud to see it scaling with a leading German OEM,” said Matteo Del Sorbo, President, Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting at Magna. “This milestone reflects our commitment to safety innovation and our ability to deliver advanced technologies to customers.”

The system’s scalable architecture enables adaptation to different vehicle platforms and future regulatory requirements, supporting OEMs in delivering next-generation safety and user experience. In addition to driver monitoring, the system includes occupant detection capabilities, supporting broader interior sensing strategies.

With the continued deployment of its DMS technology in China, Magna is deepening its commitment to the region and supporting OEMs in meeting both regulatory and consumer expectations for next-generation safety. The program represents one of Magna’s largest DMS awards to date, with volumes expected to reach several million units annually.

Beyond DMS, Magna offers a comprehensive suite of interior sensing solutions, including occupant monitoring systems (OMS), child presence detection, and advanced sensor fusion technologies. These systems are designed to enhance occupant safety, comfort, and convenience, and are trusted by automakers worldwide to meet exacting standards of performance and reliability.

Magna’s mirror-integrated DMS was recognized with a 2024 Automotive News PACE Award for its innovation, performance, and impact on driver safety.

To learn more about Magna’s DMS and full suite of interior sensing technologies, visit www.magna.com/products/electrical-electronics/adas-automated-driving/interior-sensing.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry’s most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.​

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3fc2c7f-764a-44c0-8286-1fb96f70d411