ProKidney to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company"), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the following two upcoming healthcare conferences in November:

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston)

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 10:00am ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: Link

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London)

Dates: November 17-20, 2025

Format: 1x1 Meetings

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com. Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their banking representatives.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy with regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation that is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study for its potential to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

ProKidney Contact

Ethan Holdaway

Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com

Media Contact

Audra Friis

audrafriis@sambrown.com