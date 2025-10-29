China Harbour International Assisted SIGUWORKS in Completing the Issuance of IP Overseas Revenue Rights (RWA), Opening a New Chapter in Digital Finance

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 15, 2025, China Harbour International Financial Limited (hereinafter referred to as "China Harbour International") announced that it had successfully assisted SIGUWORKS in completing the tokenization and issuance of real world assets (RWA) of its well-known IP brand Puff Koala (hereinafter referred to as KOALA) for its overseas income rights.





RWA Issuance Project Overview

China Harbour International, as the lead arranger for this issuance, designed a complete RWA solution for KOALA. The project uses KOALA's IP licensing income rights in Southeast Asia, North America and Europe as underlying assets and tokenizes them through blockchain technology.

The total size of this issuance is in the tens of millions of US dollars, making it the largest IP RWA project in recent times. The project adopts an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) structure, and the cash flow generated by the underlying assets will be automatically distributed to token holders through smart contracts, achieving transparency and automation in profit distribution.

China Harbour International's professional advantages in digital financial investment banking

China Harbour International Financial Limited is an investment bank focusing on the field of digital finance. Its subsidiaries hold licenses No. 1, 4, 6 and 9 issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, and can conduct securities trading, securities underwriting, institutional financing consulting and asset management in the Hong Kong capital market. It has full-process service capabilities in the field of RWA issuance. China Harbour International is a member of the Hong Kong Virtual Assets Industry Association and maintains close cooperation with leading institutions in the industry, providing one-stop services from asset screening, structural design, legal compliance to technical implementation. The company has a deep understanding of the regulatory requirements of different jurisdictions around the world and is able to design optimal cross-border issuance solutions for clients.

On the technical level, China Harbour International has established an asset chain platform with independent intellectual property rights to ensure that the underlying asset data is authentic and cannot be tampered with. The platform collects asset operation data in real time through IoT devices, providing investors with a transparent asset monitoring experience.

Company:China Harbour International Financial Limited

Contact Person: Jim Wang

Email: jim.wang@chinaharbour.com.hk

Website: https://chinaharbour.com.hk/index.aspx

Telephone: 31626900

City: Hong Kong

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fb57576-4be4-4267-a9dc-62faf901948d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/487f7230-7aa3-426a-a106-bcf6e7993386