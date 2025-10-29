News Release

October 29th, 2025

Solomon Global Wins Two Coveted Awards at the London Investor Show 2025

- Named ‘Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025’ and ‘Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025’ as gold and silver reinforce roles in diversified portfolios -

London - Solomon Global has been recognised at the London Investor Show Awards 2025 for its exceptional customer service, trusted reputation, and leading market insight.

The precious metals supplier has been awarded Best Alternative Asset Provider and Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier, highlighting its status as a reliable destination for private investors seeking straightforward, secure, transparent and fully compliant access to physical gold and silver. Solomon Global aims to make the process of buying and holding precious metals effortless, seamless, and tailored to each client’s needs.

As more individuals diversify beyond equities and property, gold has re-emerged as one of the most sought-after alternative assets, prized for its resilience, tangibility, and long-term stabilityi. Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of gold and silver bars and coins for private ownership. Priding itself on its outstanding customer reviews and successfully fulfilling orders to thousands of individual investors and collectors, the company continues to set the standard for transparency, customer service, and market expertise within the bullion industry. It was also named ‘Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024’ at last year’s London Investor Show Awards and more recently scooped ‘Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer’ at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025.



“We had a fantastic time exhibiting and speaking at the London Investor Show 2025. It was a pleasure to connect with clients in person and to meet so many private investors keen to learn more about owning physical gold,” said Paul Williams, Managing Director of Solomon Global. “We’re seeing growing demand from investors who value the security and independence that physical ownership provides. Gold is proving itself as more than a safe-haven asset; it’s become an essential part of a well-diversified portfolio. Winning these two awards is a real testament to our team’s commitment to quality and excellence. We would like to thank our clients for their continued support and testimonials, which have contributed to our winning.”



“Solomon Global’s recognition in two categories reflects the trust and confidence it has built among private investors,” said Lisa Campbell, founder of Investor Conferences (UK) Ltd. “The company’s commitment to investor education and empowerment truly embodies the spirit of the London Investor Show, which is all about giving private investors access to world-class expertise. Their knowledge, integrity and dedication to customer service have made Solomon Global a standout name in the precious metals market and a valuable contributor to the event.”



For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com , call on 020 7123 9248 or visit the Solomon Global offices in person (by appointment). Its London Head Office is located at: Floor 28 and 29, The Gherkin, 30 St Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8BF. Its Kent Trading and Operations Office is located at 1 Elmfield Park, Bromley, Kent, BR1 1LU.



NOTES TO EDITORS



About Solomon Global

https://linktr.ee/SolomonGlobal



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global’s team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded ‘Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024’ at The London Investor Show Awards 2024 and won 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/



For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com



i Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.

