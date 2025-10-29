Glucose Health, Inc. Appoints Strategic Investor Christopher J. Jemapete to Its Board of Directors

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) today announced a further strengthening of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Christopher J. Jemapete, effective today. Mr. Jemapete was an early strategic investor in Glucose Health, Inc. beginning in 2017 and continues to maintain a substantial equity position in the company.

Mr. Jemapete brings three decades of experience in the financial services and securities industry to the Board of Directors of Glucose Health, Inc., having held senior roles with prominent Wall Street firms, including E.F. Hutton, Shearson Lehman Brothers, and Fidelity Investments. Mr. Jemapete concluded his professional career with a tenure at ALPS Distributors, Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, before his retirement in 2010.

Since retiring, Mr. Jemapete has dedicated his efforts to identifying and supporting investment opportunities in the micro-cap sector of the equity markets. Through his deep research methodology, he has developed a comprehensive understanding of the operational and financial challenges faced by emerging companies—particularly in areas related to capital formation, financing structures, and the execution of strategic growth initiatives.

As one of the earliest strategic investors in Glucose Health, Inc. Mr. Jemapete has participated in each of the Private Placements offered by Glucose Health, Inc. since 2019 and played an essential role in the successful raising of over $2 million in capital. His firm conviction in the mission of Glucose Health, Inc. —to deliver functional food and beverage products designed to address the growing public health challenges of obesity and diabetes—led to his decision today, to join the Company’s Board of Directors.

In outlining his priorities for the Company’s future, Mr. Jemapete remarked:

“The central challenge for Glucose Health, Inc. has always been, and continues to be, ensuring adequate capitalization to implement its strategic business plan fully. The Company has already established a robust retail distribution network for its flagship products, GLUCODOWN® and FIBER UP®, through major partners including Amazon and the two largest brick-and-mortar pharmacy chains in the United States. Our focus moving forward must be to build upon this foundation to drive meaningful revenue growth and enhance shareholder value. I am confident that, with sufficient capital support, the Company can successfully build upon this foundation and deliver exceptional returns for our shareholders.”

Mr. Jemapete holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, and completed a two-year graduate program at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, earning certification as a Certified Financial Planner.