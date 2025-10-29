NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on November 13th, 2025

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30th, 2025, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after the market close.



Details of the Q1 Webcast

When: November 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/diofhto9

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company’s website at www.nanoxplore.ca.



About NanoXplore Inc.