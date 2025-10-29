Stride Named to the GSV 150 Among Most Transformative Companies in Digital Learning and Workforce Skills

RESTON, VA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, a leader in online education, career learning, and workforce development, has been named to the 2026 GSV 150, an annual list recognizing the top 150 companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills across the globe.

The GSV 150 represents the world’s most influential education and workforce companies advancing learning innovations for all. This year’s honorees were selected from over 3,000 companies for their ability to combine strong business performance with meaningful social impact in education and training.

“For 25 years, Stride has worked to redefine how education can serve every type of learner,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer at Stride. “As the future of learning evolves, we remain deeply committed to delivering Tomorrow’s Education Today and continuing to expand real educational choices for families.”

Stride supports learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries through a diverse portfolio of education and career training brands, including K12-powered schools, K12 Tutoring, K12 Learning Hub, Tallo, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts. Together, these offerings empower individuals to build skills, pursue opportunity and achieve lasting success beyond the classroom.

About Stride

Stride Inc. is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

ABOUT GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for the entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector and convening over 7,000 annually. Launched in 2010 and now in its 17th year, ASU+GSV Summit is hosted by GSV Summit, LLC and is the preeminent platform for connecting ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit's mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com.