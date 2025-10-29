Vendasta Appoints Mark Brodahl as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Saskatoon, SK, Canada, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta, the AI customer acquisition and engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Brodahl as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Brodahl brings over 15 years of senior revenue leadership experience at high-growth companies including SpotOn, Groupon, and Angi. He has a track record of scaling global sales teams, launching new products, and unlocking enterprise revenue — all with a relentless focus on long-term customer value.

“We’ve been searching for Mark for a long time. After years of relentlessly interviewing incredibly qualified people, I am thrilled to say that Mark was head and shoulders above them all,” said Vendasta CEO Brendan King. “Mark is a growth architect. He knows how to build high-performance revenue engines, and more importantly, how to align them with customer success. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as we scale our AI-first platform globally.”

Brodahl joins Vendasta during a period of accelerated growth and product transformation. Over the past year, the company has expanded its executive team with three key hires:

Sanjay Manchanda , Chief Marketing Officer (formerly Microsoft, Box, Chargebee)

Chief Marketing Officer (formerly Microsoft, Box, Chargebee) John Vars , Chief Product Officer (formerly TaskRabbit, Varo, Mixhalo)

Chief Product Officer (formerly TaskRabbit, Varo, Mixhalo) Mark Brodahl, Chief Revenue Officer (formerly SpotOn, Groupon, Angi)

“These appointments are no accident,” said King. “We’re surrounding ourselves with proven leaders who’ve scaled billion-dollar businesses — because that’s what we’re building. Vendasta is on a mission to power customer acquisition and engagement for every local business on the planet, and we’re building the team to make that happen.”

Vendasta’s platform combines AI, automation, and data to help channel partners and enterprises acquire new customers, personalize engagement across locations, and scale efficiently. The company’s AI-native approach helps teams do more with less, accelerating revenue without compromising experience.

“Joining Vendasta at this moment is a rare opportunity,” said Brodahl. “The product is strong. The vision is bold. And the market needs what we’re building. I’m here to help drive disciplined, scalable growth for Vendasta and for our partners.”

Brodahl will oversee all revenue-driving functions at Vendasta, including sales, partner success, enablement, and revenue operations. He is based in Chicago until he can no longer resist the urge to relocate to Vendasta’s HQ in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the leading AI software company for customer acquisition and engagement, helping businesses get more customers. And keep them. Their AI platform unifies marketing, sales, and operational workflows — eliminating the need for fragmented tools and streamlining every stage of the customer journey. With proprietary SMB data, intelligent automation, and AI employees that handle repetitive tasks, Vendasta helps businesses attract, engage, and retain customers with unmatched efficiency. Vendasta’s solutions empower partners like digital marketing agencies, franchisors, and MSPs to scale operations seamlessly, optimize campaigns, and drive long-term growth.





Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Vendasta’s 600+ team members span offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai, serving a global network of partners and SMBs transforming how local business is done.

Learn more at www.vendasta.com .

