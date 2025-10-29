Tokio Marine HCC ‘A++’ Ratings Affirmed by AM Best With Stable Outlook

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that AM Best has affirmed the ‘A++’ (Superior) Financial Strength Ratings and ‘aa+’ (Superior) Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of HCC Life Insurance Company and the property/casualty insurance companies in the Houston Casualty Group. The outlook for all of these ratings is Stable.

“We are pleased with AM Best’s affirmation of Tokio Marine HCC's ratings which is a reflection of our strong balance sheet, positive operating results over extended time periods, leading specialty market position supported by a diversified business model, and very strong enterprise risk management. These ratings also acknowledge the support of our parent company and highlight the fact that we have the resources to continue serving the specialty insurance market as we have for more than 50 years,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

The following property/casualty insurance companies comprise Houston Casualty Group, as defined by AM Best:

Houston Casualty Company

U.S. Specialty Insurance Company

Avemco Insurance Company

American Contractors Indemnity Company

United States Surety Company

Producers Agriculture Insurance Company

Producers Lloyds Insurance Company

HCC Reinsurance Company Limited





About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $81 billion as of June 30, 2025. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact: Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations

Tokio Marine HCC

713-996-1192



