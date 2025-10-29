Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on November 3, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or the “Company”), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties —including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sapporo—and operator of the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, before U.S. market open on Monday, November 3, 2025. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results and outlook.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (10:30 PM Japan Standard Time)

Live Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1741003&tp_key=2c0fb29124

The dial in numbers for the conference call will be as follows:

Participant Dial-In (U.S. Toll-Free): 1-877-407-9208

Participant Dial-In (International Toll): 1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13756898

The fiscal year 2025 earnings release and related investor materials will be available on the Company's website prior to the event: https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Sapporo. The Company also operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

LRE’s mission is to provide customers with stylish, safe, and luxurious living. Guided by the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen (continuous improvement), the Company seeks to enhance operational efficiency and expand its award-winning luxury housing and hotel portfolio. Leveraging its strong presence in Japan’s premium property markets, LRE aims to build a global real-estate transaction platform offering access to prime Japanese and international properties, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, visit https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About “ENT TERRACE”

The ENT TERRACE series is LRE’s award-winning extended-stay hotel brand. The brand continues to expand with the goal of providing private, relaxing accommodations that make long-term guests feel at home.

Learn more at https://ent-terrace.com/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated due to a variety of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

For Media and Investor Relations

Daisuke Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer, Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp | +81 3-5784-5127

AUM Advisors