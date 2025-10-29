Turning Point of Tampa Expands Access to Mental Health Care with Launch of Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program

Tampa, FL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point of Tampa, a trusted behavioral healthcare provider serving the Tampa Bay community since 1987, today announced the launch of its Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (Virtual IOP). This innovative program expands access to high-quality mental health and substance abuse treatment by delivering comprehensive care through secure video conferencing, allowing individuals to receive evidence-based treatment from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.



The virtual intensive outpatient program offers the same rigorous, personalized treatment that has made Turning Point of Tampa a leader in behavioral healthcare for over three decades, while removing barriers such as transportation challenges, geographic distance, and scheduling conflicts that often prevent individuals from accessing the care they need.



“We’ve seen firsthand how life’s practical demands—work schedules, family commitments, mobility issues, and distance from treatment facilities—can stand between people and the help they desperately need,” said Logan Chamberlin, LMHC, CRRA, Clinical Director at Turning Point of Tampa. “Our Virtual IOP program ensures that these barriers never prevent someone from beginning their healing journey. We’re bringing the same expert care, peer support, and evidence-based treatment our clients have trusted for decades directly into their homes.”



The Virtual IOP program provides comprehensive treatment for individuals facing substance use disorders, mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Participants engage in online group therapy sessions, weekly individual therapy with a primary therapist, and educational sessions focused on developing coping skills and relapse prevention strategies. The program typically meets three evenings per week for three hours per session, allowing participants to maintain daily responsibilities while receiving intensive support.



Key features of Turning Point of Tampa’s Virtual IOP include:

Evidence-based treatment delivered by licensed professionals

Flexible scheduling that accommodates work, school, and family commitments

Peer support through online group therapy sessions

Personalized treatment plans tailored to individual needs

Family involvement through virtual family sessions

HIPAA-compliant platforms ensure privacy and security

Insurance coordination with many major insurance providers

The launch of Virtual IOP reflects a growing recognition within the behavioral healthcare field that virtual treatment can be as effective as in-person programs while offering greater accessibility. Recent studies have shown that virtual intensive outpatient treatment produces outcomes comparable to traditional face-to-face therapy, with many patients reporting increased comfort and engagement when participating from a private, familiar environment.



“For over 37 years, Turning Point of Tampa has evolved to meet the changing needs of our community,” added Logan Chamberlin. “Virtual IOP represents our continued commitment to innovation in behavioral healthcare. Whether someone is struggling with substance abuse, facing mental health challenges, or working to overcome an eating disorder, we want them to know that help is available—and it’s more accessible than ever before.”



Turning Point of Tampa’s Virtual IOP serves as an excellent option for individuals who have completed residential treatment or detox and need continued structured support, as well as those whose mental health challenges require more than traditional weekly therapy but don’t necessitate 24-hour supervision. The program is designed for adults with a stable living environment who are committed to their recovery journey.



Prospective clients interested in learning more about the Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program can contact Turning Point of Tampa’s admissions team for a confidential consultation to determine if virtual IOP is the right fit for their needs. The team provides insurance verification and guidance throughout the enrollment process.



For more information about Turning Point of Tampa’s Virtual IOP program, visit https://www.tpoftampa.com/ or call 813-669-4099.

About Turning Point of Tampa

Turning Point of Tampa has been a leader in behavioral healthcare since 1987, providing comprehensive treatment for substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and eating disorders. As an in-network facility with many major insurance providers, Turning Point of Tampa offers multiple levels of care, including detox, residential treatment, day treatment, intensive outpatient programs, and now virtual IOP. The organization’s evidence-based approach combines individual and group therapy with the 12-Step model to help thousands of individuals achieve lasting recovery. Turning Point of Tampa is committed to providing personalized, compassionate care that addresses each client’s unique needs.



For more information, visit www.tpoftampa.com.



