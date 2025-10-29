Paris Hilton Collaborates with Collegium Pharmaceutical to Share Her Personal ADHD Journey and Experience with Treatment

​​​– Long-time advocate, Paris Hilton, shares her personal ADHD journey from childhood to adulthood to encourage others to speak to their healthcare provider about appropriate treatment options –

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company, and Paris Hilton, entrepreneur, musician, ​author, and advocate, ​are collaborating ​​to share her personal experience living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and her treatment journey. Through this collaboration, Paris aims to reduce stigma and encourage others living with ADHD to speak with their healthcare provider about finding a treatment plan that works best for them. ​​​ ​

ADHD affects approximately 15.5 million adults1 and 6.5 million children in the U.S.2 with an estimated 70% experiencing symptoms into adulthood.3

“When I was growing up, there weren’t enough conversations about ADHD,” said Paris Hilton. “Being diagnosed later in life helped me understand myself in a whole new way. Raising awareness about both the challenges and the unique strengths that come with ADHD has become one of my greatest passions. I want to empower others to seek the support they need and work with their doctors to find the right treatment plan while also recognizing that ADHD can bring incredible creativity, innovation, and unique ways of thinking to the world.”

​​“Paris has been vocal about the impact ADHD has had on her life, and we’re proud to help her share that message more broadly,” said Scott Dreyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. “Her journey is an inspiration to this community, and together, we can help educate and increase awareness of ADHD. As ADHD Awareness Month comes to a close, it is important that we take a moment to recognize the many ways ADHD can affect people’s lives and to amplify real stories of those navigating it.”​

​​After years of struggling with inattention and impulsivity, Paris was diagnosed with ADHD as a young adult. ​​​​​Over the years, she ​has ​discussed her symptoms and treatment options with her doctor. After considering the benefits and risks with her doctor, she decided to start treatment with JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) extended-release capsules, CII, a stimulant medication that is taken at night, starts working upon waking, and lasts throughout the day, and into the early evening. Paris is looking forward to sharing her experience with JORNAY PM more broadly.

About JORNAY PM

JORNAY PM is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients 6 years and older. JORNAY PM may help increase attention and decrease impulsiveness and hyperactivity in people 6 years of age and older with ADHD. JORNAY PM is not recommended for use in children under 6 years of age with ADHD.

Important Safety Information

JORNAY PM is a federally controlled substance (CII) because it contains methylphenidate and has a high chance of abuse and misuse and may lead to substance use problems, including addiction. Misuse and abuse of JORNAY PM can lead to overdose and death, which is increased with higher doses of JORNAY PM or if it is used in ways that are not approved, such as snorting or injection. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should check for signs of abuse, misuse, and addiction before starting and during treatment with JORNAY PM. JORNAY PM may lead to physical dependence after prolonged use, even if taken as directed by your HCP. Tell your HCP if you or your child have ever abused or been dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines, or street drugs.

JORNAY PM can be a target for people who abuse prescription medicines or street drugs. Keep JORNAY PM in a safe place to protect it from theft. Never give your JORNAY PM to anyone else, because it may cause death or harm them. Selling or giving away JORNAY PM may harm others and is against the law.

JORNAY PM should not be taken if you or your child is allergic to methylphenidate or any of the ingredients in JORNAY PM or is taking or has taken an antidepressant called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) within the last 14 days.

JORNAY PM may cause other serious side effects, including:

Risks for people with serious heart disease. Sudden death has happened in people who have heart defects or other serious heart disease. Your HCP should check carefully for heart problems before starting JORNAY PM. Tell your HCP about any heart problems, heart disease, or heart defects. Call your HCP or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if there are any signs of heart problems, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or fainting during treatment.

Sudden death has happened in people who have heart defects or other serious heart disease. Your HCP should check carefully for heart problems before starting JORNAY PM. Tell your HCP about any heart problems, heart disease, or heart defects. Increased blood pressure and heart rate. Blood pressure and heart rate should be checked regularly during treatment.

Blood pressure and heart rate should be checked regularly during treatment. Mental (psychiatric) problems, including new or worse behavior and thought problems, new or worse bipolar illness, new psychotic symptoms (such as hearing voices or seeing or believing things that are not real) or new manic symptoms. Tell your HCP about any mental problems, or about a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression. Call your HCP right away if there are any new or worsening mental symptoms or problems during treatment.

including new or worse behavior and thought problems, new or worse bipolar illness, new psychotic symptoms (such as hearing voices or seeing or believing things that are not real) or new manic symptoms. Tell your HCP about any mental problems, or about a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression. Painful and prolonged erections (priapism) in males. If painful and prolonged erections happen, get medical help right away.

in males. If painful and prolonged erections happen, get medical help right away. Circulation problems in fingers and toes (peripheral vasculopathy, including Raynaud’s phenomenon). Signs and symptoms may include fingers or toes feeling numb, cool, painful, sensitive to temperature, and/or changing color from pale, to blue, to red. Tell your HCP about any circulation problems in fingers or toes. Call your HCP right away if any signs of unexplained wounds appear on fingers or toes.

Signs and symptoms may include fingers or toes feeling numb, cool, painful, sensitive to temperature, and/or changing color from pale, to blue, to red. Tell your HCP about any circulation problems in fingers or toes. Slowing of growth (height and weight) in children. Children should have their height and weight checked often while taking JORNAY PM.

Children should have their height and weight checked often while taking JORNAY PM. Eye problems (increased pressure in the eye and glaucoma). Tell your HCP about any eye problems. Call your HCP right away if changes in vision or eye pain, swelling, or redness occurs.

Tell your HCP about any eye problems. Call your HCP right away if changes in vision or eye pain, swelling, or redness occurs. New or worsening tics or worsening Tourette’s syndrome. Tell your HCP if any new or worsening tics or worsening Tourette’s syndrome occurs.

Before taking JORNAY PM, tell your HCP if you or your child:

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if JORNAY PM will harm an unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. JORNAY PM passes into the breast milk.

Tell your HCP about all of the medicines that you or your child takes, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. JORNAY PM and some medicines may interact with each other and cause serious side effects. Especially tell your HCP if you or your child takes medicine to treat depression, including MAOIs.

Avoid drinking alcohol during treatment with JORNAY PM. This may cause a faster release of the medicine in JORNAY PM.

The most common side effects of methylphenidate include decreased appetite, trouble sleeping, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach pain, weight loss, anxiety, dizziness, irritability, mood swings (affect lability), increased heart rate, and increased blood pressure.

The most common side effects of JORNAY PM in clinical studies in children ages 6 to 12 with ADHD include trouble sleeping, decreased appetite, restlessness (psychomotor hyperactivity), headache, nausea, mood swings and vomiting. These are not all the possible side effects of JORNAY PM.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch , or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see Medication Guide , and full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning.

Patients should speak to their doctor to see if JORNAY PM could be an option for them. Learn more at JORNAYPM.com or follow JORNAY PM on Instagram and Facebook .

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by JORNAY PM, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with JORNAY PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

For more information about Collegium, please visit www.collegiumpharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and @CollegiumPharma on X.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Diagnosis, Treatment, and Telehealth Use in Adults — National Center for Health Statistics Rapid Surveys System, United States, October–November 2023. Accessed October 1, 2025. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/73/wr/pdfs/mm7340a1-H.pdf Danielson, M. L. et al. (2024) ‘ADHD Prevalence Among U.S. Children and Adolescents in 2022: Diagnosis, Severity, Co-Occurring Disorders, and Treatment’, Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology, 53(3), pp. 343–360. doi: 10.1080/15374416.2024.2335625. Cortese, S., Bellgrove, M. A., Brikell, I., Franke, B., Goodman, D. W., Hartman, C. A., Larsson, H., Levin, F. R., Ostinelli, E. G., Parlatini, V., Ramos-Quiroga, J. A., Sibley, M. H., Tomlinson, A., Wilens, T. E., Wong, I. C. K., Hovén, N., Didier, J., Correll, C. U., Rohde, L. A., & Faraone, S. V. (2025). Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults: evidence base, uncertainties and controversies. World psychiatry: official journal of the World Psychiatric Association (WPA), 24(3), 347–371. https://doi.org/10.1002/wps.21374



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to current and future market opportunities for our products and our assumptions related thereto, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations, including risks relating to, among others: future opportunities and plans for our products; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to maintain regulatory approval of our products, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of our products; the size of the markets for our products, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Wheeler

Head of Corporate Communications

communications@collegiumpharma.com

Investor Contacts:

Ian Karp

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Danielle Jesse

Director, Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b04288f2-b8ba-43bc-ab46-4e1bd52b9d20

PP-JNY-US-0614 10/25