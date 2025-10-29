Ecocem Demonstrates up to 60% Carbon Reduction in U.S. Cement Manufacturing with ACT Technology

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecocem , Europe’s leading provider of low-carbon cement technologies, today announced the completion of a screening life cycle assessment (LCA) that validated its ACT technology can reduce up to 60% of total CO 2 emissions associated with cement manufacturing in the U.S., when compared to Portland Limestone Cement.

ACT is Ecocem’s scalable low-carbon cement technology that can reduce CO 2 from cement manufacturing while delivering the necessary strength, durability and workability required in any concrete it is used to manufacture. ASTM C1157 certified , Ecocem’s ACT technology proves that sustainable cement can also be high-performing and highly efficient in terms of material usage and cost-effective.

This screening LCA was conducted by Climate Earth , a leading provider of on-demand, digital Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and business intelligence tools for the concrete industry, and in conformity with recognized industry methodologies and standards to support the credibility and comparability of the results. Specifically, the screening LCA found Ecocem’s ACT technology achieved an embodied carbon of 345 kgCO 2 e/metric ton, representing up to 60% reduction compared to the Portland Cement Association (PCA) industry average of 844 kgCO 2 e/metric ton for Portland Limestone Cement.

“This third-party validation demonstrates ACT’s ability to deliver very substantial reductions in embodied carbon emissions across cement and concrete applications in the U.S.,” said Steve Bryan, Managing Director, Ecocem Americas. “With the proven performance of GGBS, ACT strengthens our mission to accelerate the decarbonization of global construction markets while improving industry efficiency and without increasing costs or complexity.”

ACT technology significantly reduces cement emissions by cutting clinker content by up to 70% and replacing it with abundantly available materials, such as locally sourced supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). Clinker, the key reactive component in cement, is responsible for over 90% of its carbon emissions. By optimizing the interaction and performance of SCMs and engineered mineral admixtures, ACT not only lowers clinker content but also enables much more efficient use of SCMs, delivering high-performance, low-carbon cement at scale.

ACT can be implemented without significant modifications to existing cement and concrete production processes. It allows for the use of standard practices and equipment, making it feasible for most cement plants to easily adopt. This approach requires minimal additional capital expenditure or industrial transformation, as it uses the majority of existing assets along with local raw materials.

Further signaling U.S. market readiness, this validation and previously announced certification come as Ecocem moves forward with its first North American project: a proposed Terminal and Milling Operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Still in the early stages of planning and review, the facility intends to establish a reliable, resilient supply chain for producing low-carbon, high-performance cement in California and support the state with the durable infrastructure required for long-term economic growth.

Ecocem is actively developing strategic partnerships with U.S.-based concrete producers and infrastructure developers to demonstrate ACT’s performance at scale in American markets. To learn more about how Ecocem can deliver low-carbon cement to your market or serve as a partner in North America, please visit www.ecocemglobal.com/en-us/contact/ .

About Ecocem

Ecocem is a pioneer of high-performance technology that significantly reduces CO 2 emissions in the cement and construction industries. Its breakthrough low-carbon cement technology, ACT, can reduce the global carbon footprint of the traditional cement manufacturing process by more than half.

For 25 years, Ecocem has been developing, manufacturing, and supplying low-carbon cement and construction solutions to markets in Europe. It operates from plants in France (2), the Netherlands, and Ireland, with an annual production of over two million tons of low-carbon cements.

From Le Grand Paris Express to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium , the Paris Olympic Athletes’ Village 2024, and the UK’s high-speed railway HS2, Ecocem has achieved a cumulative reduction of 18 million metric tons of CO 2 emissions to date. It would take over 800 million trees to capture this amount of CO 2 in a year. In the United States, Ecocem is embarking on one of its biggest projects to date, the construction of a Terminal and Milling Operations at the Port of Los Angeles. This is Ecocem’s first North American operation.

Investors in Ecocem include Saint-Gobain Group , a global leader in light sustainable construction, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures . Ecocem also counts ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, as a major shareholder in its Ecocem France subsidiary.

In February 2025, Ecocem announced an investment of €50 million to build its first production facility dedicated to ACT at its Dunkirk site, increasing production capacity to over 1 million metric tons per year by 2026.

In May 2025, an additional €170 million was announced to construct four new production lines in France and accelerate the delivery of ACT. An independent company with a world-class innovation center, Ecocem technology, products, and services can help the cement industry cost-effectively decarbonize by 50% by 2030—and build a more sustainable future for all.

https://www.ecocemglobal.com/