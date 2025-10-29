INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (“MoonLake” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MLTX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the distinction between the Nanobodies and monoclonal antibodies, including that: (1) that SLK and BIMZELX share the same molecular targets (the inflammatory cytokines IL-17A and IL-17F); (2) that SLK’s distinct Nanobody structure would not confer a superior clinical benefit over the traditional monoclonal structure of BIMZELX; (3) SLK’s distinct Nanobody structure supposed increased tissue penetration would not translate to clinical efficacy; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements regarding SLK’s purported superiority to monoclonal antibodies.

If you purchased shares of MoonLake between March 10, 2024 and September 29, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/moonlake-immunotherapeutics/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 15, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com