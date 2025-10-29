Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following financial conferences:

Seaport Virtual TMT Conference on Monday, November 17

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 18

Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday, November 18 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. PT

RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 19 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET

Stephens Investment Conference, participating virtually on Friday, November 21

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference on Tuesday, December 9 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:40 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the Wells Fargo, RBC and Raymond James fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

