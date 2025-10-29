Apollo and 8VC Partner to Accelerate the Next Wave of American Industrial Innovation

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) and 8VC today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the American Industrial Renaissance through flexible capital solutions tailored to high-growth companies. Through this collaboration, Apollo and 8VC intend to deploy several billion dollars to support the work of technology companies in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, energy, life sciences, logistics and natural resources.

The initiative is designed to support high-growth, capital-intensive businesses that are building large-scale physical and digital infrastructure for the future. The partnership brings together Apollo’s hybrid and asset-backed solutions, structuring capabilities and long-term capital, with 8VC’s deep domain knowledge, entrepreneurial ability and origination reach across transformative industrial technologies. The collaboration is also in partnership with Cadma, Apollo’s affiliated platform dedicated to the innovation economy, which provides flexible financing to venture and growth companies.

“While venture capital is well suited to funding technological breakthroughs, it’s not sufficient to fund the huge projects that are required to increase our national productivity with the next wave of transformative technologies like AI, robotics, autonomous systems, biotechnology and nuclear energy,” said Joe Lonsdale, Founding Partner of 8VC, and a founder of Palantir. “The only way for these innovations to realize their full potential, bringing disinflation and prosperity to our economy, is by partnering with the multi-trillion-dollar private credit markets. But in my experience as both an investor and an entrepreneur, it is sometimes difficult to bridge these two worlds. That’s why 8VC is excited to partner with Apollo to provide world-class founders the financial solutions they need to build enduring companies in sectors that matter deeply to economic resilience, national strength and global progress.”

“There is a growing need for creative, non-dilutive capital to support the companies driving industrial innovation,” said Matt Nord, Co-Head of Equity and Head of Hybrid at Apollo. “Structured and asset-backed solutions can help bridge this funding gap and unlock large pools of capital for transformative companies. This collaboration with 8VC will leverage our respective strengths to help finance and fund future-defining technology and infrastructure.”

“Apollo’s hybrid platform has become one of the most dynamic growth engines within the firm, enabling us to provide flexible capital across a broad swath of industries,” said Reed Rayman, Partner and Deputy Co-Head of Hybrid at Apollo. “This partnership with 8VC is a great example of how we’re bringing the breadth of Apollo’s capabilities to support the next generation of industrial leaders.”

The initiative will prioritize opportunities anchored by real assets, long-term contracts and established operating models, in partnership with experienced builders and operators. By combining Apollo’s scale and structuring expertise with 8VC’s sector knowledge, the collaboration aims to help build enduring companies that advance US industrial leadership and long-term economic resilience.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About 8VC

8VC is a leading early stage technology investment firm focused on entrepreneurs applying novel technologies to the most important industries of our economy including defense, logistics, manufacturing, financial services and healthcare. In addition to investing in existing companies, 8VC starts businesses from scratch through a strategy we call 8VC Build. Through 8VC Build and previous entrepreneurial experience, partners at 8VC have co-founded over two dozen technology companies including Palantir (PLTR), Saronic, Resilience, OpenGov, Addepar, Epirus and Affinity.