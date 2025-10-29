Ekso Bionics Announces $3.7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today announced that on October 28, 2025, it entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 769,490 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $4.81 per share of common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 30, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be $3.7 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, research and development activities, selling, general and administrative costs, strategic initiatives and to meet working capital needs.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-272607) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on June 20, 2023. The offering of the shares of common stock is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC at 121 S 8th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or e-mail at prospectus@lakestreetcm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s offering of securities and the use of proceeds from such offering. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s liquidity position and its ability to raise additional funds, as well as changes in general economic and market conditions. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Direct: (646) 274-3580

Email: skilmer@eksobionics.com