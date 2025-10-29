Stellantis Recognizes 54 Global Suppliers at Fifth Annual Supplier of the Year Ceremony in Paris

‘Supplier of the Year’ award granted to 20 suppliers

34 additional suppliers nominated based on their outstanding performances

PARIS, October 29, 2025 – Stellantis honored 54 outstanding global suppliers on October 28 across 20 categories, recognizing their remarkable performance, reliability, and commitment to operational excellence.

Held in Paris, France – the birthplace of Stellantis’ iconic brands Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles – the event blended heritage with innovation. Now in its fifth year, the ceremony was hosted by Monica Genovese, Chief Purchasing Officer, and attended by the Stellantis Leadership Team. More than 200 global sourcing partners gathered to honor those who exemplify the highest standards of quality, delivery and collaboration.

In addition to the awards presentations, attendees were provided with keynote presentation sessions covering Stellantis’ future product strategy, brand strategy, customer experience, and quality initiatives. The event concluded with a powerful address from Stellantis CEO, Antonio Filosa, who emphasized the strategic importance of supplier partnerships:

“Today’s event was more than recognition – it reflects a realignment that meets the evolving needs of our customers and our industry,” said CEO Antonio Filosa. “Together with our suppliers and partners, we are strengthening the pillars of innovation, sustainability and operational excellence. This collaboration is essential as we navigate a rapidly changing market and prepare for the future of mobility.”

Monica Genovese echoed this sentiment, expressing deep appreciation for the role of suppliers in Stellantis’ success:

“Strong supplier partnerships are the cornerstone of our success. By working side by side, we can navigate external risks and challenges, ensure the delivery of high-quality components, and build exceptional vehicles for our customers. Congratulations to all the suppliers recognized this year; their dedication and excellence set the standard for our entire supply chain community.”

Supplier of the Year nominees and winners were selected by a global, cross-functional team based on key criteria: performance, innovation, alignment with Stellantis’ core values and commitment to shared objectives.

2025 Stellantis Supplier of the Year Award Winners

ArcelorMittal Borealis Caravan Facility Management Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Continental Battery Systems (CBS) DN Automotive FengMei New Energy (FMNE) FinDreams Battery (FDB) Forvia Hunter Express Kirchhoff Automotive Onsemi Pittsburgh Paint Glass (PPG) Sakthi Auto Components Simoldes Société Générale des Travaux du Maroc (SGTM) Sumitomo Electric Vetore Walbridge YESUN

2025 Stellantis Supplier of the Year Award Nominees

Adient Benteler BEPO Chengdu Auto Parts Co (CNAIC) Clarios Denso Endurance Essenway Flex n Gate Gallicchio Stampi Greentech Hi-Lex HiRain Hon Hai Precision Kalyani Techno Forge Maxion MIND Nitto Denko NORM Polydesign Quaker Houghton Rayhoo Sila SNOP Groupe TATA Magna Terraframe Tianma Tiberina Transfesa Transimeksa Treves Verzani & Sandrini Washington Penn Plastics YAPP

