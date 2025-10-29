2025 WPA Heyball World Championship Set to Ignite Brisbane - Win Cash Prizes Up to AUD 3,500

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 WPA Heyball World Championship will take place from November 1 to 5, 2025, at Nissan Arena in Brisbane, Australia. This grand sporting event, gathering the world’s top cueists, promises an unprecedented blend of competition and cultural experience.

Hosted by JOY Billiards Group, and jointly supported by the WPA, WCBS, ANOC, and CSA, the championship will be played entirely under WPA Heyball Standard Rules. A total of 128 elite players from over 70 countries and regions will compete for the world title and a total prize pool of USD 400,000.

Chinese star Shi Tianqi will lead the charge, showcasing her calm and precise playing style that continues to win fans worldwide. British legend Gareth Potts will also make his return to the stage, aiming once again for the championship title. This tournament represents not only the pinnacle of Heyball excellence but also a milestone in the sport’s journey toward global recognition.

At the opening ceremony on November 1, acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter Lenka Kripac will perform live to kick off the championship. Known for her global hits “Trouble Is a Friend” and “The Show,” Lenka’s soothing voice has been featured in numerous popular films, TV shows, and international commercials.

Lenka will perform several of her classic songs, including “Nothing is Gonna Hold You Back,” lending her voice in support of Heyball’s Olympic dream—aiming for inclusion in the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.





The championship is not only a sporting highlight but also a festival for fans. Spectators can receive free tickets and join a lucky draw for cash prizes:

1st Prize: AUD 2,000 (1 winner)

2nd Prize: AUD 1,000 (1 winner)

3rd Prize: AUD 500 (1 winner)

To participate, attendees simply need to collect their free tickets at Nissan Arena during the event and drop the ticket stub into the draw box. Winners will be drawn live during the Opening Ceremony (Nov 1, 7:00 PM) and Closing Ceremony (Nov 5, 7:00 PM). Prizes must be claimed in person; quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event Schedule:

Opening Ceremony: Saturday, November 1, 7:00 PM

Main Tournament: November 2–5

Closing Ceremony & Award Presentation: Wednesday, November 5, 7:00 PM

Venue: Nissan Arena, Brisbane, Australia

Tony Zhang

tonyzhang@joybilliard.com

www.joybilliard.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f0d01ea-1c80-4214-9797-508f489a8086