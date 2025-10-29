Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Blue Foundry Bancorp Blue Foundry Bancorp

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the third quarter, we experienced expansion in our net interest margin due to improvements in both yield on assets and cost of funds. Our strategy of focusing on obtaining the full banking relationship, coupled with diversifying our loan portfolio with an emphasis on asset classes that provide higher yields and better risk-adjusted returns, will position us well for continued balance sheet and interest income growth.”

Mr. Nesci further noted, “We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value. This quarter, tangible book value exceeded $15 per share. As our profitability slowly continues to improve, we expect market valuation to follow.”

Highlights for the third quarter of 2025:

  • Loans increased $41.9 million to $1.71 billion compared to the linked quarter.
  • Deposits increased $77.1 million to $1.49 billion compared to the linked quarter. Core deposits increased by $18.6 million compared to the linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin increased six basis points to 2.34% compared to the linked quarter.
  • Interest income for the quarter was $24.1 million, an increase of $693 thousand, or 3.0%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Interest expense for the quarter was $11.9 million, an increase of $142 thousand compared to the linked quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses of $589 thousand was primarily due to the increase in the provision for loans.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $15.14, respectively. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • 837,388 shares were repurchased during the quarter at a weighted average share price of $9.09 per share. 500,000 of the shares repurchased were part of a private transaction executed at a slight discount to the market prices at the time.

Loans

During the first nine months of 2025, loans increased by $131.4 million. The Company continues to focus on diversifying its lending portfolio. During the first nine months of 2025, we purchased unsecured consumer loans with credit reserves, which is cash collateral held at the Bank. Management has determined the collateral to be sufficient to cover any expected losses in the loan pools. These loans have helped improve yields while having lower exposure to credit loss. As a result of the purchases, the consumer loan portfolio increased by $114.5 million during the first nine months of 2025. In addition, the commercial real estate portfolio increased by $57.4 million, of which $46.3 million was in owner-occupied properties, and the commercial and industrial portfolio increased $8.0 million. The construction and multifamily portfolios decreased by $25.0 million and $23.8 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

  September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
  (In thousands)
Residential $514,263 $519,370 $512,793 $518,243 $516,754
Multifamily  647,269  633,849  645,399  671,116  666,304
Commercial real estate  317,079  293,179  288,151  259,633  241,711
Construction  60,543  97,207  92,813  85,546  80,081
Junior liens  29,694  27,996  26,902  25,422  24,174
Commercial and industrial  24,315  17,729  18,079  16,311  14,228
Consumer and other  121,752  83,706  41,518  7,211  7,731
Total loans  1,714,915  1,673,036  1,625,655  1,583,482  1,550,983
Less: Allowance for credit losses  13,834  13,304  13,152  12,965  13,012
Loans receivable, net $1,701,081 $1,659,732 $1,612,503 $1,570,517 $1,537,971


Deposits

At September 30, 2025, deposits totaled $1.49 billion, an increase of $150.1 million, or 11.17%, from December 31, 2024. This change was driven by increases of $87.5 million in NOW and demand accounts and $81.9 million in time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts of $18.3 million. The Company’s strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. Despite strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we were able to increase core customer deposits by $68.2 million, or 10.7%, with commercial deposits increasing $36.1 million during the year-to-date period. In addition, brokered deposits increased $120.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as higher cost customer time deposits matured and were supplemented with brokered deposits. Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 13% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.

The details of deposits are below:

  September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
  (In thousands)
Non-interest bearing deposits $24,951 $25,161 $25,222 $26,001 $22,254
NOW and demand accounts  457,072  431,485  398,332  369,554  357,503
Savings  222,137  228,897  236,779  240,426  237,651
Core deposits  704,160  685,543  660,333  635,981  617,408
Time deposits  789,220  730,778  726,908  707,339  701,262
Total deposits $1,493,380 $1,416,321 $1,387,241 $1,343,320 $1,318,670


Financial Performance Overview:

Third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025

Net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2025:

  • Net interest income was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 as interest income increased $693 thousand, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $142 thousand.
  • Net interest margin increased by six basis points to 2.34%.
  • The yield on average interest-earning assets increased nine basis points to 4.67%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased four basis points to 2.72%.
  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $21.1 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $23.0 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2025:

  • Non-interest expense increased $347 thousand primarily driven by increases of $206 thousand and $198 thousand in compensation and benefits and professional services, respectively. Compensation and benefits increased primarily due to increased compensation cost and an additional day of expense during the third quarter.

Income tax expense compared to the second quarter of 2025:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the third quarter of 2025 or the second quarter of 2025 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At September 30, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.3 million.

Third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2024:

  • Net interest income was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to increases in interest earned on loans and lower interest costs on time deposits.
  • Net interest margin increased by 52 basis points to 2.34%.
  • The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 35 basis points to 4.67% and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 31 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $84.2 million and $105.3 million, respectively. Average loans drove the growth in interest-earning assets, with an increase of $135.1 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $128.3 million, while average borrowings decreased by $23.0 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2024:

  • Non-interest expense was $13.9 million and $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $619 thousand. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $720 thousand primarily due to increases in variable compensation accruals. Professional services, data processing and advertising expenses increased by $71 thousand, $61 thousand and $50 thousand, respectively.

Income tax expense compared to the third quarter of 2024:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the third quarters of 2025 or 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At September 30, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.3 million.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Net interest income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

  • Net interest income was $34.6 million, an increase of $6.5 million.
  • Net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 2.26%.
  • The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 29 basis points to 4.59% while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased 14 basis points to 2.79%.
  • Average loans increased by $92.9 million and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $110.3 million.
  • Average borrowings decreased by $14.5 million.

Non-interest income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

  • Non-interest income decreased $159 thousand primarily due to the absence of gains on the sale of loans and REO property during the first nine months of 2024.

Non-interest expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

  • Non-interest expense was $41.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million.
  • Compensation and benefits expense increased by $1.2 million, primarily driven by increases in variable compensation accruals. Additionally, data processing expense, advertising, and professional services increased by $294 thousand, $133 thousand and $103 thousand, respectively.

Income tax expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

  • The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 or 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
  • The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At September 30, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.3 million.

Balance Sheet Summary:

September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $1.6 million to $44.1 million.

Securities available-for-sale:

  • Securities available-for-sale decreased $23.1 million to $273.9 million due to maturities, calls and pay downs, partially offset by purchases and a decrease in the unrealized loss position of $8.6 million.

Securities held-to-maturity

  • Securities held-to-maturity decreased $6.0 million due to pay downs in the portfolio.

Total loans:

  • Total loans held for investment increased $131.4 million to $1.71 billion.
  • Consumer, commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans increased $114.5 million, $57.4 million, and $8.0 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in construction loans and multifamily loans of $25.0 million and $23.8 million, respectively.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company purchased consumer and residential loans totaling $123.8 million and $35.3 million, respectively.

Deposits:

  • Deposits totaled $1.49 billion at September 30, 2025, increasing $150.1 million from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was driven by a $87.5 million increase in NOW and demand accounts and a $81.9 million increase in certificates of deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $18.3 million in savings accounts.
  • Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) increased $68.2 million and represented 57.8% of total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, at September 30, 2025, compared to 53.5% at December 31, 2024.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $275.0 million and $155.0 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in brokered deposits offset the reduction in retail time deposits and helped fund loan growth.
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third-party customers were $194.1 million, or 13% of total deposits, at the end of the third quarter.

Borrowings:

  • At September 30, 2025, FHLB borrowings totaled $301.0 million, a decrease of $38.5 million from December 31, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $283.8 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $109.4 million in secured lines at the Federal Reserve Bank and $30.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

  • Shareholders’ equity was $314.4 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $17.8 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including shares netted for income tax withholding on vested equity awards, at a cost of $16.3 million. Additionally, the year-to-date loss, partially offset by favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, contributed to the decrease in shareholders’ equity.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets was 14.58% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $15.14. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.81% as of September 30, 2025.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $589 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by deterioration in the economic variable forecasts. For the third quarter of 2025, the provision for the ACL on loans, off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities was $555 thousand, $24 thousand and $10 thousand, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.3 million. The provision for the ACL on loans, off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities totaled $905 thousand, $346 thousand and $2 thousand, respectively.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $11.4 million, or 0.66% of total loans compared to $5.1 million, or 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily driven by one commercial credit for $5.3 million that has previously been disclosed as a special mention asset. Legal proceedings have commenced and we are seeking the appointment of a rent receiver. At this time, we do not believe any principal is at risk.
  • Net charge-offs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $25 thousand and $36 thousand, respectively.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 121.49% at September 30, 2025 compared to 254.02% at December 31, 2024, as a result of the increase in non-performing loans as noted above.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

Conference Call Information

A conference call covering Blue Foundry’s third quarter of 2025 earnings announcement will be held today, Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT). To listen to the live call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (toll free) and use access code 211381. The webcast (audio only) will be available on ir.bluefoundrybank.com. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company’s website for one month.

Contact:
James D. Nesci
President and Chief Executive Officer
BlueFoundryBank.com
jnesci@bluefoundrybank.com
201-972-8900

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected, including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and potential retaliatory responses; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the federal government shutdown; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
  September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $44,086 $41,877 $46,220 $42,502
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  273,941  284,239  286,620  297,028
Securities held to maturity  27,050  29,062  32,038  33,076
Other investments  16,309  18,112  17,605  17,791
Loans, net  1,701,081  1,659,732  1,612,503  1,570,517
Interest and dividends receivable  9,237  8,817  8,746  8,014
Premises and equipment, net  27,523  28,187  28,805  29,486
Right-of-use assets  21,422  22,101  22,778  23,470
Bank owned life insurance  22,888  22,761  22,638  22,519
Other assets  12,255  12,616  14,253  16,280
Total assets $2,155,792 $2,127,504 $2,092,206 $2,060,683
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Liabilities        
Deposits $1,493,380 $1,416,321 $1,387,241 $1,343,320
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank  301,000  343,000  334,000  339,500
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance  9,980  10,079  9,743  9,356
Lease liabilities  23,147  23,820  24,490  25,168
Other liabilities  13,888  12,984  10,069  11,141
Total liabilities  1,841,395  1,806,204  1,765,543  1,728,485
Shareholders’ equity  314,397  321,300  326,663  332,198
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,155,792 $2,127,504 $2,092,206 $2,060,683


 
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest income:          
Loans $20,608  $19,763  $17,646  $59,263  $52,408 
Taxable investment income  3,488   3,639   3,850   10,912   11,150 
Non-taxable investment income  35   36   36   107   108 
Total interest income  24,131   23,438   21,532   70,282   63,666 
Interest expense:          
Deposits  9,277   8,968   9,712   27,271   27,257 
Borrowed funds  2,663   2,830   2,733   8,436   8,332 
Total interest expense  11,940   11,798   12,445   35,707   35,589 
Net interest income  12,191   11,640   9,087   34,575   28,077 
Provision for (release of) credit losses  589   463   248   1,253   (1,049)
Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses  11,602   11,177   8,839   33,322   29,126 
Non-interest income:          
Fees and service charges  276   289   272   808   897 
Gain on sale of loans              36 
Other income  140   116   115   407   441 
Total non-interest income  416   405   387   1,215   1,374 
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and employee benefits  8,026   7,820   7,306   23,684   22,490 
Occupancy and equipment  2,162   2,209   2,230   6,674   6,684 
Data processing  1,473   1,468   1,412   4,428   4,134 
Advertising  137   140   87   344   211 
Professional services  884   686   813   2,269   2,166 
Federal deposit insurance  239   231   236   693   629 
Other  965   985   1,183   2,962   3,410 
Total non-interest expense  13,886   13,539   13,267   41,054   39,724 
Loss before income tax expense  (1,868)  (1,957)  (4,041)  (6,517)  (9,224)
Income tax expense               
Net loss $(1,868) $(1,957) $(4,041) $(6,517) $(9,224)
Basic loss per share $(0.10) $(0.10) $(0.19) $(0.33) $(0.43)
Diluted loss per share $(0.10) $(0.10) $(0.19) $(0.33) $(0.43)
Weighted average shares outstanding          
Basic  19,431,456   19,843,710   21,263,482   19,889,497   21,695,895 
Diluted (1)  19,431,456   19,843,710   21,263,482   19,889,497   21,695,895 


(1)The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an anti-dilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company’s net loss for the 2025 and 2024 periods.


 
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
 
  Three months ended
  September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
  (Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios (%):          
Loss on average assets  (0.35)  (0.37)  (0.53)  (0.52)  (0.79)
Loss on average equity  (2.31)  (2.42)  (3.29)  (3.17)  (4.68)
Interest rate spread(1)  1.95   1.82   1.62   1.40   1.29 
Net interest margin(2)  2.34   2.28   2.16   1.89   1.82 
Efficiency ratio(3) (4)  110.15   112.40   122.36   130.20   140.04 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.86   119.22   120.01   120.84   121.37 
Tangible equity to tangible assets(4)  14.58   15.10   15.61   16.11   16.50 
Book value per share(5) $15.14  $14.88  $14.82  $14.75  $14.76 
Tangible book value per share(4)(5) $15.14  $14.87  $14.81  $14.74  $14.74 
           
Asset Quality:          
Non-performing loans $11,387  $6,281  $5,723  $5,104  $5,146 
Real estate owned, net               
Non-performing assets $11,387  $6,281  $5,723  $5,104  $5,146 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%)  0.81   0.80   0.81   0.83   0.84 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%)  121.49   211.81   229.81   254.02   252.86 
Non-performing loans to total loans (%)  0.66   0.38   0.35   0.33   0.33 
Non-performing assets to total assets (%)  0.53   0.30   0.27   0.25   0.25 
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)  0.01             


(1)Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
(5)September 30, 2025 per share metrics computed using 20,761,225 total shares outstanding.


 
BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended,
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
  Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                  
Loans(1) $1,684,075 $20,608 4.89% $1,647,763 $19,763 4.80% $1,548,962 $17,646 4.53%
Mortgage-backed securities  179,954  1,241 2.76%  184,572  1,274 2.76%  181,596  1,186 2.60%
Other investment securities  146,726  1,557 4.24%  153,985  1,638 4.26%  173,008  1,527 3.51%
FHLB stock  16,640  331 7.97%  17,490  349 7.98%  17,666  406 9.15%
Cash and cash equivalents  39,505  394 3.99%  41,998  414 3.95%  61,507  767 4.96%
Total interest-earning assets  2,066,900  24,131 4.67%  2,045,808  23,438 4.58%  1,982,739  21,532 4.32%
Non-interest earning assets  61,565      61,060      61,787    
Total assets $2,128,465     $2,106,868     $2,044,526    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                  
NOW, savings, and money market deposits $662,312  2,504 1.50% $642,063  2,244 1.40% $598,048  1,925 1.28%
Time deposits  752,613  6,773 3.57%  731,003  6,724 3.69%  688,570  7,787 4.50%
Interest-bearing deposits  1,414,925  9,277 2.60%  1,373,066  8,968 2.62%  1,286,618  9,712 3.00%
FHLB advances  324,043  2,663 3.29%  342,945  2,830 3.30%  347,076  2,733 3.13%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,738,968  11,940 2.72%  1,716,011  11,798 2.76%  1,633,694  12,445 3.03%
Non-interest bearing deposits  25,559      24,885      23,421    
Non-interest bearing other  43,513      41,824      43,713    
Total liabilities  1,808,040      1,782,720      1,700,828    
Total shareholders' equity  320,425      324,148      343,698    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,128,465     $2,106,868     $2,044,526    
Net interest income   $12,191     $11,640     $9,087  
Net interest rate spread(2)     1.95%     1.82%     1.29%
Net interest margin(3)     2.34%     2.28%     1.82%


(1)Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(2)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2025   2024 
  Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost		 Average Balance Interest Average
Yield/Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:            
Loans(1) $1,644,670 $59,263 4.80% $1,551,734 $52,408 4.50%
Mortgage-backed securities  184,746  3,838 2.77%  169,765  3,022 2.37%
Other investment securities  154,705  4,883 4.21%  177,455  4,867 3.65%
FHLB stock  17,266  1,079 8.33%  18,335  1,345 9.77%
Cash and cash equivalents  41,553  1,219 3.91%  54,810  2,024 4.92%
Total interest-earning assets  2,042,940  70,282 4.59%  1,972,099  63,666 4.30%
Non-interest earning assets  61,381      59,245    
Total assets $2,104,321     $2,031,344    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:            
NOW, savings, and money market deposits $641,361 $6,778 1.41% $608,677 $5,816 1.27%
Time deposits  732,283  20,493 3.74%  654,639  21,441 4.36%
Interest-bearing deposits  1,373,644  27,271 2.65%  1,263,316  27,257 2.87%
FHLB advances  338,042  8,436 3.33%  352,544  8,332 3.15%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,711,686  35,707 2.79%  1,615,860  35,589 2.93%
Non-interest bearing deposits  25,286      24,992    
Non-interest bearing other  42,015      42,120    
Total liabilities  1,778,987      1,682,972    
Total shareholders' equity  325,334      348,372    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,104,321     $2,031,344    
Net interest income   $34,575     $28,077  
Net interest rate spread(2)     1.80%     1.37%
Net interest margin(3)     2.26%     1.90%


(1)Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(2)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.

  Three months ended
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,
2024		 September 30, 2024
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Pre-provision net revenue and efficiency ratio:        
Net interest income $12,191  $11,640  $10,744  $9,473  $9,087 
Other income  416   405   394   420   387 
Total revenue  12,607   12,045   11,138   9,893   9,474 
Operating expenses  13,886   13,539   13,629   12,881   13,267 
Pre-provision net loss $(1,279) $(1,494) $(2,491) $(2,988) $(3,793)
Efficiency ratio  110.2%  112.4%  122.4%  130.2%  140.0%
           
Core deposits:          
Total deposits $1,493,380  $1,416,321  $1,387,241  $1,343,320  $1,318,670 
Less: time deposits  789,220   730,778   726,908   707,339   701,262 
Core deposits $704,160  $685,543  $660,333  $635,981  $617,408 
Core deposits to total deposits  47.2%  48.4%  47.6%  47.3%  46.8%
           
Total assets $2,155,792  $2,127,504  $2,092,206  $2,060,683  $2,055,093 
Less: intangible assets  79   134   189   244   300 
Tangible assets $2,155,713  $2,127,370  $2,092,017  $2,060,439  $2,054,793 
           
Tangible equity:          
Shareholders’ equity $314,397  $321,300  $326,663  $332,198  $339,299 
Less: intangible assets  79   134   189   244   300 
Tangible equity $314,318  $321,166  $326,474  $331,954  $338,999 
           
Tangible equity to tangible assets  14.58%  15.10%  15.61%  16.11%  16.50%
           
Tangible book value per share:          
Tangible equity $314,318  $321,166  $326,474  $331,954  $338,999 
Shares outstanding  20,761,225   21,591,757   22,047,649   22,522,626   22,990,908 
Tangible book value per share $15.14  $14.87  $14.81  $14.74  $14.74 



Recommended Reading