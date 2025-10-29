Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the third quarter, we experienced expansion in our net interest margin due to improvements in both yield on assets and cost of funds. Our strategy of focusing on obtaining the full banking relationship, coupled with diversifying our loan portfolio with an emphasis on asset classes that provide higher yields and better risk-adjusted returns, will position us well for continued balance sheet and interest income growth.”

Mr. Nesci further noted, “We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value. This quarter, tangible book value exceeded $15 per share. As our profitability slowly continues to improve, we expect market valuation to follow.”

Highlights for the third quarter of 2025:

Loans increased $41.9 million to $1.71 billion compared to the linked quarter.

Deposits increased $77.1 million to $1.49 billion compared to the linked quarter. Core deposits increased by $18.6 million compared to the linked quarter.

Net interest margin increased six basis points to 2.34% compared to the linked quarter.

Interest income for the quarter was $24.1 million, an increase of $693 thousand, or 3.0%, compared to the linked quarter.

Interest expense for the quarter was $11.9 million, an increase of $142 thousand compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $589 thousand was primarily due to the increase in the provision for loans.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $15.14, respectively. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

837,388 shares were repurchased during the quarter at a weighted average share price of $9.09 per share. 500,000 of the shares repurchased were part of a private transaction executed at a slight discount to the market prices at the time.

Loans

During the first nine months of 2025, loans increased by $131.4 million. The Company continues to focus on diversifying its lending portfolio. During the first nine months of 2025, we purchased unsecured consumer loans with credit reserves, which is cash collateral held at the Bank. Management has determined the collateral to be sufficient to cover any expected losses in the loan pools. These loans have helped improve yields while having lower exposure to credit loss. As a result of the purchases, the consumer loan portfolio increased by $114.5 million during the first nine months of 2025. In addition, the commercial real estate portfolio increased by $57.4 million, of which $46.3 million was in owner-occupied properties, and the commercial and industrial portfolio increased $8.0 million. The construction and multifamily portfolios decreased by $25.0 million and $23.8 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (In thousands) Residential $ 514,263 $ 519,370 $ 512,793 $ 518,243 $ 516,754 Multifamily 647,269 633,849 645,399 671,116 666,304 Commercial real estate 317,079 293,179 288,151 259,633 241,711 Construction 60,543 97,207 92,813 85,546 80,081 Junior liens 29,694 27,996 26,902 25,422 24,174 Commercial and industrial 24,315 17,729 18,079 16,311 14,228 Consumer and other 121,752 83,706 41,518 7,211 7,731 Total loans 1,714,915 1,673,036 1,625,655 1,583,482 1,550,983 Less: Allowance for credit losses 13,834 13,304 13,152 12,965 13,012 Loans receivable, net $ 1,701,081 $ 1,659,732 $ 1,612,503 $ 1,570,517 $ 1,537,971



Deposits

At September 30, 2025, deposits totaled $1.49 billion, an increase of $150.1 million, or 11.17%, from December 31, 2024. This change was driven by increases of $87.5 million in NOW and demand accounts and $81.9 million in time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts of $18.3 million. The Company’s strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. Despite strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we were able to increase core customer deposits by $68.2 million, or 10.7%, with commercial deposits increasing $36.1 million during the year-to-date period. In addition, brokered deposits increased $120.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as higher cost customer time deposits matured and were supplemented with brokered deposits. Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 13% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.

The details of deposits are below:

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (In thousands) Non-interest bearing deposits $ 24,951 $ 25,161 $ 25,222 $ 26,001 $ 22,254 NOW and demand accounts 457,072 431,485 398,332 369,554 357,503 Savings 222,137 228,897 236,779 240,426 237,651 Core deposits 704,160 685,543 660,333 635,981 617,408 Time deposits 789,220 730,778 726,908 707,339 701,262 Total deposits $ 1,493,380 $ 1,416,321 $ 1,387,241 $ 1,343,320 $ 1,318,670



Financial Performance Overview:

Third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025

Net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2025:

Net interest income was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 as interest income increased $693 thousand, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $142 thousand.

Net interest margin increased by six basis points to 2.34%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased nine basis points to 4.67%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased four basis points to 2.72%.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $21.1 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $23.0 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2025:

Non-interest expense increased $347 thousand primarily driven by increases of $206 thousand and $198 thousand in compensation and benefits and professional services, respectively. Compensation and benefits increased primarily due to increased compensation cost and an additional day of expense during the third quarter.



Income tax expense compared to the second quarter of 2025:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the third quarter of 2025 or the second quarter of 2025 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At September 30, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.3 million.

Third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024

Net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2024:

Net interest income was $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to increases in interest earned on loans and lower interest costs on time deposits.

Net interest margin increased by 52 basis points to 2.34%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 35 basis points to 4.67% and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 31 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $84.2 million and $105.3 million, respectively. Average loans drove the growth in interest-earning assets, with an increase of $135.1 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased by $128.3 million, while average borrowings decreased by $23.0 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2024:

Non-interest expense was $13.9 million and $13.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $619 thousand. Compensation and benefits expense increased by $720 thousand primarily due to increases in variable compensation accruals. Professional services, data processing and advertising expenses increased by $71 thousand, $61 thousand and $50 thousand, respectively.



Income tax expense compared to the third quarter of 2024:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the third quarters of 2025 or 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At September 30, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.3 million.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Net interest income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Net interest income was $34.6 million, an increase of $6.5 million.

Net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 2.26%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 29 basis points to 4.59% while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased 14 basis points to 2.79%.

Average loans increased by $92.9 million and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $110.3 million.

Average borrowings decreased by $14.5 million.



Non-interest income compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Non-interest income decreased $159 thousand primarily due to the absence of gains on the sale of loans and REO property during the first nine months of 2024.



Non-interest expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Non-interest expense was $41.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million.

Compensation and benefits expense increased by $1.2 million, primarily driven by increases in variable compensation accruals. Additionally, data processing expense, advertising, and professional services increased by $294 thousand, $133 thousand and $103 thousand, respectively.

Income tax expense compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the losses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 or 2024 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At September 30, 2025, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $25.3 million.



Balance Sheet Summary:

September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $1.6 million to $44.1 million.



Securities available-for-sale:

Securities available-for-sale decreased $23.1 million to $273.9 million due to maturities, calls and pay downs, partially offset by purchases and a decrease in the unrealized loss position of $8.6 million.



Securities held-to-maturity

Securities held-to-maturity decreased $6.0 million due to pay downs in the portfolio.



Total loans:

Total loans held for investment increased $131.4 million to $1.71 billion.

Consumer, commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans increased $114.5 million, $57.4 million, and $8.0 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in construction loans and multifamily loans of $25.0 million and $23.8 million, respectively.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company purchased consumer and residential loans totaling $123.8 million and $35.3 million, respectively.



Deposits:

Deposits totaled $1.49 billion at September 30, 2025, increasing $150.1 million from $1.34 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase was driven by a $87.5 million increase in NOW and demand accounts and a $81.9 million increase in certificates of deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $18.3 million in savings accounts.

Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) increased $68.2 million and represented 57.8% of total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, at September 30, 2025, compared to 53.5% at December 31, 2024.

Brokered deposits totaled $275.0 million and $155.0 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in brokered deposits offset the reduction in retail time deposits and helped fund loan growth.

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third-party customers were $194.1 million, or 13% of total deposits, at the end of the third quarter.

Borrowings:

At September 30, 2025, FHLB borrowings totaled $301.0 million, a decrease of $38.5 million from December 31, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $283.8 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $109.4 million in secured lines at the Federal Reserve Bank and $30.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

Shareholders’ equity was $314.4 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $17.8 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including shares netted for income tax withholding on vested equity awards, at a cost of $16.3 million. Additionally, the year-to-date loss, partially offset by favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, contributed to the decrease in shareholders’ equity.

Tangible equity to tangible assets was 14.58% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $15.14. See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.



Asset quality:

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.81% as of September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $589 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, primarily driven by deterioration in the economic variable forecasts. For the third quarter of 2025, the provision for the ACL on loans, off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities was $555 thousand, $24 thousand and $10 thousand, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.3 million. The provision for the ACL on loans, off-balance-sheet commitments and held-to-maturity securities totaled $905 thousand, $346 thousand and $2 thousand, respectively.

Non-performing loans totaled $11.4 million, or 0.66% of total loans compared to $5.1 million, or 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily driven by one commercial credit for $5.3 million that has previously been disclosed as a special mention asset. Legal proceedings have commenced and we are seeking the appointment of a rent receiver. At this time, we do not believe any principal is at risk.

Net charge-offs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $25 thousand and $36 thousand, respectively.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 121.49% at September 30, 2025 compared to 254.02% at December 31, 2024, as a result of the increase in non-performing loans as noted above.



About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,086 $ 41,877 $ 46,220 $ 42,502 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 273,941 284,239 286,620 297,028 Securities held to maturity 27,050 29,062 32,038 33,076 Other investments 16,309 18,112 17,605 17,791 Loans, net 1,701,081 1,659,732 1,612,503 1,570,517 Interest and dividends receivable 9,237 8,817 8,746 8,014 Premises and equipment, net 27,523 28,187 28,805 29,486 Right-of-use assets 21,422 22,101 22,778 23,470 Bank owned life insurance 22,888 22,761 22,638 22,519 Other assets 12,255 12,616 14,253 16,280 Total assets $ 2,155,792 $ 2,127,504 $ 2,092,206 $ 2,060,683 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 1,493,380 $ 1,416,321 $ 1,387,241 $ 1,343,320 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 301,000 343,000 334,000 339,500 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,980 10,079 9,743 9,356 Lease liabilities 23,147 23,820 24,490 25,168 Other liabilities 13,888 12,984 10,069 11,141 Total liabilities 1,841,395 1,806,204 1,765,543 1,728,485 Shareholders’ equity 314,397 321,300 326,663 332,198 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,155,792 $ 2,127,504 $ 2,092,206 $ 2,060,683





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income: Loans $ 20,608 $ 19,763 $ 17,646 $ 59,263 $ 52,408 Taxable investment income 3,488 3,639 3,850 10,912 11,150 Non-taxable investment income 35 36 36 107 108 Total interest income 24,131 23,438 21,532 70,282 63,666 Interest expense: Deposits 9,277 8,968 9,712 27,271 27,257 Borrowed funds 2,663 2,830 2,733 8,436 8,332 Total interest expense 11,940 11,798 12,445 35,707 35,589 Net interest income 12,191 11,640 9,087 34,575 28,077 Provision for (release of) credit losses 589 463 248 1,253 (1,049 ) Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses 11,602 11,177 8,839 33,322 29,126 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 276 289 272 808 897 Gain on sale of loans — — — — 36 Other income 140 116 115 407 441 Total non-interest income 416 405 387 1,215 1,374 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 8,026 7,820 7,306 23,684 22,490 Occupancy and equipment 2,162 2,209 2,230 6,674 6,684 Data processing 1,473 1,468 1,412 4,428 4,134 Advertising 137 140 87 344 211 Professional services 884 686 813 2,269 2,166 Federal deposit insurance 239 231 236 693 629 Other 965 985 1,183 2,962 3,410 Total non-interest expense 13,886 13,539 13,267 41,054 39,724 Loss before income tax expense (1,868 ) (1,957 ) (4,041 ) (6,517 ) (9,224 ) Income tax expense — — — — — Net loss $ (1,868 ) $ (1,957 ) $ (4,041 ) $ (6,517 ) $ (9,224 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 19,431,456 19,843,710 21,263,482 19,889,497 21,695,895 Diluted (1) 19,431,456 19,843,710 21,263,482 19,889,497 21,695,895





(1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an anti-dilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company’s net loss for the 2025 and 2024 periods.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios (%): Loss on average assets (0.35 ) (0.37 ) (0.53 ) (0.52 ) (0.79 ) Loss on average equity (2.31 ) (2.42 ) (3.29 ) (3.17 ) (4.68 ) Interest rate spread(1) 1.95 1.82 1.62 1.40 1.29 Net interest margin(2) 2.34 2.28 2.16 1.89 1.82 Efficiency ratio(3) (4) 110.15 112.40 122.36 130.20 140.04 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.86 119.22 120.01 120.84 121.37 Tangible equity to tangible assets(4) 14.58 15.10 15.61 16.11 16.50 Book value per share(5) $ 15.14 $ 14.88 $ 14.82 $ 14.75 $ 14.76 Tangible book value per share(4)(5) $ 15.14 $ 14.87 $ 14.81 $ 14.74 $ 14.74 Asset Quality: Non-performing loans $ 11,387 $ 6,281 $ 5,723 $ 5,104 $ 5,146 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Non-performing assets $ 11,387 $ 6,281 $ 5,723 $ 5,104 $ 5,146 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%) 0.81 0.80 0.81 0.83 0.84 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%) 121.49 211.81 229.81 254.02 252.86 Non-performing loans to total loans (%) 0.66 0.38 0.35 0.33 0.33 Non-performing assets to total assets (%) 0.53 0.30 0.27 0.25 0.25 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%) 0.01 — — — —





(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income. (4) See the “Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. (5) September 30, 2025 per share metrics computed using 20,761,225 total shares outstanding.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans(1) $ 1,684,075 $ 20,608 4.89 % $ 1,647,763 $ 19,763 4.80 % $ 1,548,962 $ 17,646 4.53 % Mortgage-backed securities 179,954 1,241 2.76 % 184,572 1,274 2.76 % 181,596 1,186 2.60 % Other investment securities 146,726 1,557 4.24 % 153,985 1,638 4.26 % 173,008 1,527 3.51 % FHLB stock 16,640 331 7.97 % 17,490 349 7.98 % 17,666 406 9.15 % Cash and cash equivalents 39,505 394 3.99 % 41,998 414 3.95 % 61,507 767 4.96 % Total interest-earning assets 2,066,900 24,131 4.67 % 2,045,808 23,438 4.58 % 1,982,739 21,532 4.32 % Non-interest earning assets 61,565 61,060 61,787 Total assets $ 2,128,465 $ 2,106,868 $ 2,044,526 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 662,312 2,504 1.50 % $ 642,063 2,244 1.40 % $ 598,048 1,925 1.28 % Time deposits 752,613 6,773 3.57 % 731,003 6,724 3.69 % 688,570 7,787 4.50 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,414,925 9,277 2.60 % 1,373,066 8,968 2.62 % 1,286,618 9,712 3.00 % FHLB advances 324,043 2,663 3.29 % 342,945 2,830 3.30 % 347,076 2,733 3.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,738,968 11,940 2.72 % 1,716,011 11,798 2.76 % 1,633,694 12,445 3.03 % Non-interest bearing deposits 25,559 24,885 23,421 Non-interest bearing other 43,513 41,824 43,713 Total liabilities 1,808,040 1,782,720 1,700,828 Total shareholders' equity 320,425 324,148 343,698 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,128,465 $ 2,106,868 $ 2,044,526 Net interest income $ 12,191 $ 11,640 $ 9,087 Net interest rate spread(2) 1.95 % 1.82 % 1.29 % Net interest margin(3) 2.34 % 2.28 % 1.82 %





(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans(1) $ 1,644,670 $ 59,263 4.80 % $ 1,551,734 $ 52,408 4.50 % Mortgage-backed securities 184,746 3,838 2.77 % 169,765 3,022 2.37 % Other investment securities 154,705 4,883 4.21 % 177,455 4,867 3.65 % FHLB stock 17,266 1,079 8.33 % 18,335 1,345 9.77 % Cash and cash equivalents 41,553 1,219 3.91 % 54,810 2,024 4.92 % Total interest-earning assets 2,042,940 70,282 4.59 % 1,972,099 63,666 4.30 % Non-interest earning assets 61,381 59,245 Total assets $ 2,104,321 $ 2,031,344 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 641,361 $ 6,778 1.41 % $ 608,677 $ 5,816 1.27 % Time deposits 732,283 20,493 3.74 % 654,639 21,441 4.36 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,373,644 27,271 2.65 % 1,263,316 27,257 2.87 % FHLB advances 338,042 8,436 3.33 % 352,544 8,332 3.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,711,686 35,707 2.79 % 1,615,860 35,589 2.93 % Non-interest bearing deposits 25,286 24,992 Non-interest bearing other 42,015 42,120 Total liabilities 1,778,987 1,682,972 Total shareholders' equity 325,334 348,372 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,104,321 $ 2,031,344 Net interest income $ 34,575 $ 28,077 Net interest rate spread(2) 1.80 % 1.37 % Net interest margin(3) 2.26 % 1.90 %





(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.

Three months ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Pre-provision net revenue and efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 12,191 $ 11,640 $ 10,744 $ 9,473 $ 9,087 Other income 416 405 394 420 387 Total revenue 12,607 12,045 11,138 9,893 9,474 Operating expenses 13,886 13,539 13,629 12,881 13,267 Pre-provision net loss $ (1,279 ) $ (1,494 ) $ (2,491 ) $ (2,988 ) $ (3,793 ) Efficiency ratio 110.2 % 112.4 % 122.4 % 130.2 % 140.0 % Core deposits: Total deposits $ 1,493,380 $ 1,416,321 $ 1,387,241 $ 1,343,320 $ 1,318,670 Less: time deposits 789,220 730,778 726,908 707,339 701,262 Core deposits $ 704,160 $ 685,543 $ 660,333 $ 635,981 $ 617,408 Core deposits to total deposits 47.2 % 48.4 % 47.6 % 47.3 % 46.8 % Total assets $ 2,155,792 $ 2,127,504 $ 2,092,206 $ 2,060,683 $ 2,055,093 Less: intangible assets 79 134 189 244 300 Tangible assets $ 2,155,713 $ 2,127,370 $ 2,092,017 $ 2,060,439 $ 2,054,793 Tangible equity: Shareholders’ equity $ 314,397 $ 321,300 $ 326,663 $ 332,198 $ 339,299 Less: intangible assets 79 134 189 244 300 Tangible equity $ 314,318 $ 321,166 $ 326,474 $ 331,954 $ 338,999 Tangible equity to tangible assets 14.58 % 15.10 % 15.61 % 16.11 % 16.50 % Tangible book value per share: Tangible equity $ 314,318 $ 321,166 $ 326,474 $ 331,954 $ 338,999 Shares outstanding 20,761,225 21,591,757 22,047,649 22,522,626 22,990,908 Tangible book value per share $ 15.14 $ 14.87 $ 14.81 $ 14.74 $ 14.74



