THRIVE Students: A New Chapter in Youth Leadership and Service Learning Across South Carolina

THRIVE Students fosters leadership, connection and community impact through volunteer service.

The initiative brings youth together to gain important life skills and make a difference within their schools, towns and state.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 15 years, a program called Students in Action has equipped students across our state with the skills and knowledge to drive positive change within their communities. That legacy will continue to move forward under the new name, THRIVE Students, directed by South Carolina nonprofit, SC Thrive.

THRIVE Students reflects SC Thrive’s continued positive youth development strategy: coaching youth to lead with purpose while strengthening communities through service. In alignment with SC Thrive’s vision for stabilized, healthy communities, the program builds nonprofit capacity through youth volunteerism and project-based service learning. The program intentionally brings together students from diverse backgrounds to develop teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving skills while addressing real needs through service.

“The new name, THRIVE Students, captures both the heart and the purpose of the program,” said Allie Boykin, interim Chief Executive Officer of SC Thrive. “THRIVE Students cultivates a generation of changemakers who understand their communities, believe in their own potential, and act with purpose. We want every student to not only serve but also grow into a confident, connected leader who understands that everyone—regardless of their background—can contribute meaningfully to their community.”

Each THRIVE Students team commits to completing at least one high-impact service project annually, though most complete multiple initiatives thanks to SC Thrive’s robust program structure. Core offerings include:

Curriculum and lesson plans for teachers and youth leaders on service-learning principles

Leadership Training Conferences for students to explore community needs and develop measurable service projects

An annual showcase event celebrating the impact of student-led service efforts

Year-round technical assistance to guide and support participants at every stage of their projects

Beyond service, the initiative fosters a deep sense of connectedness, helping students build confidence, self-efficacy and essential 21st-century skills that prepare them for success in college, the workforce and in life. Annually:

More than four dozen schools and youth-serving organizations across South Carolina participate in the program, making THRIVE Students a cornerstone of positive youth development in South Carolina.

Nearly 500 students participate in regional training conferences each year, emphasizing the program's commitment to cultivating leadership skills and community engagement among South Carolina's youth.

Last school year, Student groups raised a combined nearly $40,000 to support multiple charitable causes across the state.



For more information about THRIVE Students or how to get involved, visit www.scthrive.org.

About SC Thrive

SC Thrive is a nonprofit organization linking South Carolinians to essential resources. We bring community together. We connect those in need with resources to help attain food security, senior programs, healthcare access, mental wellness resources, and financial support. With distinctive programs and trainings for individuals and agencies alike, as well as innovative technology, SC Thrive lifts South Carolinians up to help them live their best lives.

