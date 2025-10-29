The Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Breaks $1 Billion in AUM

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Fund Advisers today announced a major milestone as the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (Ticker: IVES) has officially surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). The rapid growth of IVES reflects extraordinary investor enthusiasm for AI and the strength of Wedbush’s research and leadership at the forefront of this global technology revolution.

Launched less than five months ago, on June 3, 2025, IVES gives retail and institutional investors a ticket to the AI revolution. IVES offers access to the companies driving the next wave of technological transformation, from cutting-edge infrastructure and cloud platforms to transformative software and applications. Leveraging the market-leading research of Dan Ives, Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Research at Wedbush, and the IVES AI 30 Research Reports.

“The AI Revolution is the most transformative tech shift we’ve seen in decades,” said Dan Ives. “The companies included in the IVES AI 30 are leading the charge in this next phase of AI, shaping how tech will transform every industry. We’re only in the early innings of this AI boom, and there’s still a lot of game left to play.”

“Hitting the $1 billion mark confirms what we believed from day one - that investors want real access to the AI ecosystem, grounded in research and built to reflect what's actually happening in markets,” said Cullen Rogers, Chief Investment Officer at Wedbush Fund Advisers. “It’s also a signal that the platform we’re building at Wedbush Funds has real momentum, and we’re just getting started.”

This milestone reflects Wedbush’s leadership in providing investors with the insights and strategies needed to succeed in today’s fast-moving, transformative market.

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush’s 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Its mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, the firm is committed to delivering products that extend Wedbush’s tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

Deborah Kostroun

+1 201 403-8185

deborah@zitopartners.com

Important Information

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, available at www.wedbushfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

AI Technology Risk. AI technology is generally highly reliant on the collection and analysis of large amounts of data, and it is not possible or practicable to incorporate all relevant data into the model that such AI utilizes to operate. Certain data in such models will inevitably contain a degree of inaccuracy and error – potentially materially so – and could otherwise be inadequate or flawed, which would be likely to degrade the effectiveness of the AI technology. Companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence-related businesses may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. These companies face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence, and many depend significantly on retaining and growing the consumer base of their respective products and services. Many of these companies are also reliant on the end user demand of products and services in various industries that may in part utilize artificial intelligence. Further, many companies involved in, or exposed to, artificial intelligence related businesses may be substantially exposed to the market and business risks of other industries or sectors, and the Fund may be adversely affected by negative developments impacting those companies, industries or sectors.

Calculation Methodology Risk. The Index relies directly or indirectly on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. Neither the Fund nor the Adviser can offer assurances that the Index’s calculation methodology or sources of information will provide an accurate assessment of included issuers or a correct valuation of securities, nor can they guarantee the availability or timeliness of the production of the Index.

Concentration Risk. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Narrowly focused thematic investments will be more susceptible to factors affecting that sector and subject to more volatility.

