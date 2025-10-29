Vivos Inc. Strengthens Strategic Collaboration with Exubrion Therapeutics

Kennewick, WA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) today announced enhanced cooperation with Exubrion Therapeutics to advance the use of targeted radioactive isotope technology for multiple indications in companion animals.

The two companies have agreed to broaden their joint efforts in several key areas — including shared clinic relationships, licensing coordination, and manufacturing optimization. These initiatives build upon prior collaborations involving device classification, development of clinician training modules, and educational seminars.

“Our companies complement one another exceptionally well,” said Dr. Michael K. Korenko, Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Inc. “Exubrion’s focus on treating osteoarthritis pain in companion animals and Vivos’s work in cancer therapy represent distinct markets, enabling collaboration without competitive conflict. By aligning our scientific and operational strengths, we can accelerate innovation and efficiency across both organizations.”

Dr. Korenko added, “It is our shared responsibility to continuously pursue improvements that drive success. With only a limited number of companies developing therapeutic applications of radioactive isotopes, cooperative innovation is key to advancing this field.”

“I’m excited to collaborate with the Vivos team to help further this important work,” said Jennifer Kirk, Chief Executive Officer of Exubrion Therapeutics. “Together, we can accelerate progress in advancing the use of radioisotopes as a powerful and versatile technology platform with wide-ranging potential.”

About Vivos Inc.

Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL) is a radiotherapeutic company developing innovative isotope-based products for cancer treatment and other therapeutic applications. Its core technologies — RadioGel® for human use and IsoPet® for veterinary applications — are designed to precisely deliver therapeutic radiation to targeted tumor sites while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. For more information, visit www.VivosInc.com.

About Exubrion Therapeutics

Exubrion Therapeutics is a veterinary radiotherapeutics company dedicated to improving the lives of companion animals through advanced radioisotope technology. The company’s lead product, Synovetin OA®, is an innovative, minimally invasive treatment for osteoarthritis that targets the source of the disease and provides long-lasting joint pain relief. Learn more at www.Exubrion.com.

Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D.

Chief Executive Officer, Vivos Inc.

Email: MKorenko@RadioGel.com

Follow Vivos Inc. on X (Twitter): @VivosIncUSA

Learn more about RadioGel® and IsoPet® at www.VivosInc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identified by terms such as “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” and “intends.” These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including challenges in executing business strategies, economic conditions, competition, regulatory changes, delays in clinic certifications, and other factors beyond the control of Vivos Inc. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.