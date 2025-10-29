The 10th Chinese Entrepreneurs Cultural Festival to Be Held in Shangqiu, Henan

SHANGQIU, China, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chinese Entrepreneurs Cultural Festival is recognized as one of the "World's Top Ten Most Influential Root-Seeking Cultural Events". Approved by the Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the 10th edition of this festival is scheduled to take place in Shangqiu on October 29, 2025, which corresponds to the ninth day of the ninth month in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Under the theme "Gathering at the Source of Chinese Commerce, Integrating into the Vast Market," this year's festival aims to further polish the cultural brand of "Shangqiu - the Source of Merchants" through a diverse range of activities. It will serve as a dynamic platform for industrial connectivity and resource matching, reinforcing Shangqiu's regional advantage as the "Eastern Gateway of Henan" at the junction of four provinces.

Since its inception in 2006, the Chinese Entrepreneurs Cultural Festival has been successfully held nine times. Shangqiu is widely regarded as the birthplace of Chinese commerce and the Shang tribe. According to tradition, the pioneering spirit of Chinese commerce originated in Henan, was born in Shangqiu, and later flourished across the East. It was here that Wang Hai, the ancestral figure of Chinese commerce, domesticated cattle and horses for long-distance trade, establishing the earliest forms of logistics. During the Spring and Autumn Period, the State of Song implemented a tax on border trade and market transactions, representing an early form of customs duty. The economic strategist Ji Ran proposed theories that elevated economic development to a level of national strategy. Generations of ancestors on this land developed commodity exchange practices, business theories, and commercial rules, fostering a business culture that values integrity as its foundation and emphasizes both righteousness and benefit. This culture embodies the moral principles and philosophy of the Chinese nation as reflected in commercial practices.

Source: Organizing Committee of The Chinese Entrepreneurs Cultural Festival