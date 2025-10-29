ScyllaDB Cloud BYOA Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB Cloud, a fully managed database-as-a-service known for predictable performance at scale, is now available with the BYOA (Bring Your Own [Cloud] Account) model on Google Cloud Marketplace. This is in addition to the fully managed and self-hosted options previously available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

With the BYOA model, Google Cloud customers can leverage ScyllaDB Cloud’s price performance while maintaining full ownership and control of their data within compute VMs in their own tenant. Database clusters are deployed directly in customers’ Google Cloud projects and managed by ScyllaDB (including tasks like updates, backups, monitoring, and optimization).

With the BYOA model, customers pay ScyllaDB subscription fees while infrastructure variable expenses are paid directly to Google Cloud through the existing accounts. When ScyllaDB Cloud BYOA is purchased on Google Cloud Marketplace, it counts toward a dollar-for-dollar drawdown on any Google Cloud committed spend.

“Bringing the ScyllaDB BYOA model to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the ScyllaDB Cloud database on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “ScyllaDB can now securely scale and support customers who want to run its NoSQL database within their private Google Cloud account and maintain full control of their data.”

With a unique close-to-the-metal architecture, ScyllaDB extracts every ounce of power from Google Cloud infrastructure. ScyllaDB is continuously co-innovating with Google Cloud to deliver impressive performance and value to their joint customers.

“ScyllaDB was purpose-built for high-throughput and predictable low latencies,” said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. “ ScyllaDB’s collaboration with Google Cloud is helping to enable today’s top digital natives (ShareChat, Discord, Digital Turbine, etc.) to power engaging experiences with impressive speed – and at a rapidly increasing scale.”

For more technical details on ScyllaDB BYOA on Google Cloud, see ScyllaDB Cloud: Fully Managed in Your Own Google Cloud Account.

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is a specialty database for high-throughput workloads that require ultra-low latency.

It’s adopted by organizations that demand ultra-low latency, even with workloads exceeding millions of ops/sec. Our shard-per-core architecture leverages the power of modern infrastructure – translating to fewer nodes, less admin, and lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. For more information: https://www.scylladb.com/

