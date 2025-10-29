UFP Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 3, 2025

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices, today announced that the Company plans to report results for the third quarter on Monday, November 3rd, after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the following day, November 4th, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participants may join the call using the following dial-in numbers:

USA/Canada: Toll-Free: 1-412-206-6478

International: 1-833-890-4010

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available here.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ufpt.com/investors/.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in single-use and single-patient medical devices. UFP is a vital link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the world's top medical device manufacturers. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Elliott

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-966-9014

UFP Technologies Contact:

Ron Lataille, CFO

978-234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com