Awaysis Capital and Century 21 Belize to Present Flagship Resort and Residential Portfolio at the Canada International Property Show

MIRAMAR, FL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awaysis Capital, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: AWCA), a real estate management and hospitality company redefining residential resort living in emerging lifestyle destinations, today announced its participation at the upcoming Canada International Property Show, in partnership with Century 21 Belize (“C21 Belize”), a global real estate franchise company. The Canada International Property Show will be taking place October 31–November 1, 2025, at The Convention Centre in Mississauga, Toronto.

Awaysis Capital and C21 Belize will showcase a portfolio that blends residential projects with hospitality opportunities, including the flagship Awaysis Chial Reserve and Awaysis Casamora developments in Belize. These projects exemplify the Company’s strategy, emphasizing high margin, income generating properties positioned to capture the expanding global demand for flexible resort living and remote work experiences.

“We believe that interest in Belize and the wider Caribbean region continues to accelerate,” said Michael Singh, Co-Ceo and Co-founder of Awaysis Capital. “Our collaboration with C21 Belize allows us to leverage a trusted and global real estate brand to present interested persons with exposure to fast growing hospitality markets in the Western Hemisphere. We see this as a catalyst for expanding both our property base and recurring revenue streams.”

The Canada International Property Show is recognized as one of North America’s leading international real estate exhibitions, attracting developers, investors, and other real estate buyers from around the world. For Awaysis Capital, participation reinforces its initiative aimed at broadening awareness of the company, leveraging its relationship with C21 as it seeks global interest and highlighting the strength of its Belize-anchored growth platform.

Visitors will have the chance to meet with representatives from both companies to review project details, discuss opportunities, and gain insight into the Company’s development pipeline in the resort driven market in Belize.

About C21 Belize

Century 21 Belize is a leading real-estate brokerage in Belize, recognized for its extensive market reach, professional integrity and deep local expertise. The company connects international buyers with some premier residential and resort properties throughout Belize.

About Awaysis Capital, Inc.

Awaysis Capital, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: AWCA) is a real-estate management and hospitality company focused on developing and operating residential resort communities across emerging global destinations. The Company’s strategy combines development, redevelopment, and active hospitality management and operations.

Current projects include the Awaysis Chial Reserve and Awaysis Casamora located in Belize. The Company continues to evaluate additional acquisitions in resort-driven growth markets that support its strategy.

To learn more, visit www.awaysiscapital.com.

