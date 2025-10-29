MoviePass Opens Up Public Beta for Season One of Mogul, The First Fantasy League and Predictive Market for Hollywood

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoviePass Inc ., the technology platform redefining the moviegoing experience, today announced that it has opened up the public beta of Mogul , the first fantasy league and predictive market for Hollywood. The platform initially launched in private beta in May 2025 and today, Mogul is now open for everyone to join.

Mogul transforms fans from passive viewers into active participants in the entertainment economy, with the top players competing in the platform's inaugural game, Fantasy Studio, to earn a chance to share a prize pool worth up to $100,000 in season one.

Fantasy Studio lets players build their own virtual film studios, assemble dream teams of movies, actors, and directors, and compete to predict net box-office performance and cultural impact. Each participant receives one million Mogul Coins, the platform’s in-game virtual currency, to draft their roster. Players climb leaderboards by forecasting real-world theatrical results. The game is currently free to play, featuring weekly studio updates and seasonal challenges that run from October 2025 through early January 2026.

Mogul is opening its public beta to the entire waitlist. To celebrate, MoviePass is giving early participants who create and activate their accounts by 11:59pm ET on Friday, October 31, exclusive in-app badges and permanent Founding Member recognition for being the first players in season one of the game. First Season members will participate in an ongoing community feedback designed to help shape product features and guide platform development.

Mogul launches amid the recent global surge in prediction and fantasy markets. The 2024 U.S. election cycle and the 2025 sports season both drove record participation, with billions of dollars in trading and gameplay volume. Mogul enters this landscape with a unique entertainment-driven proposition — where success depends not on athletic statistics, but on understanding film and talent performance, and audience sentiment.

“Prediction markets are rapidly exploding and expected to become the next trillion dollar digital economy,” says Stacy Spikes, Co-Founder and CEO of MoviePass. “For years, sports fans have had their own fantasy and prediction leagues and we should have a platform of our own — one where we can connect, debate, predict and speculate. Mogul is the first fantasy entertainment market, ushering in a new era of fandom.”

Launching initially as free-to-play, Mogul will introduce real money gaming in the future with rewards-based participation similar to other fantasy games and prediction markets, expanding the fan experience beyond the screen.

Mogul is backed by the Sui Foundation, a layer-one blockchain supporting next-generation decentralized applications, and Animoca Brands, one of the world’s largest and most influential Web3 investors. Together, they power Mogul’s gamified ecosystem, enabling secure, scalable gameplay and a community-driven rewards model built for the future of digital entertainment.

About Mogul

Mogul is the first fantasy league and predictive market for Hollywood. Built for film fans, it lets users forecast entertainment outcomes, compete in challenges, and track performance on leaderboards. Backed by the Sui Foundation and Animoca Brands, Mogul uses virtual currency to power its community-reward ecosystem. Join Mogul by visiting Mogul.MoviePass.com .

About MoviePass Inc.

MoviePass is a technology company reinventing the way people experience film. As the ultimate destination for movie lovers, we connect audiences with theaters and filmmakers through innovation and storytelling. With advancements in Web3, immersive tech, and entertainment, we’re building a dynamic, community-powered future for cinema. Guided by our ethos, Dream Bigger, we’re making moviegoing more meaningful, connected, and rewarding. Learn more at moviepass.com .

