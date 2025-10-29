Four Inc. Partners with Quokka to Deliver Actionable Mobile Security Intelligence to the Public Sector

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Inc. has been named a public sector IT distributor for Quokka, the leader in mobile app security. Through this agreement, Quokka will be accessible to the public sector via Four Inc.'s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWPV), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2), and its network of channel partners as part of Four Inc.'s distribution program. This collaboration will empower the public sector to strengthen mobile security, ensure app compliance, and enhance decision-making through real-time mobile app risk intelligence.

Quokka provides federal, state, and local agencies with the visibility and intelligence needed to secure mobile applications and protect sensitive data. As the first and longest-standing mobile app security provider for the U.S. Federal Government, Quokka helps agencies meet cybersecurity mandates, including Zero Trust, Secure by Design, and Executive Orders focused on protecting national security. By continuously vetting mobile apps and testing both apps in use and apps under development, Quokka delivers actionable intelligence that other security tools cannot, helping agencies prevent supply chain attacks, unauthorized data access, and zero-day exploits.

“Partnering with Quokka allows Four Inc. to bring unmatched mobile security to government agencies,” said Chris Wilkinson, EVP of Sales at Four Inc. “By combining our expertise, we’re empowering agencies to take a proactive, risk-based approach to safeguarding mission, national security, and citizen data on apps, which have become a new end point. Quokka’s solutions integrate seamlessly with existing security stacks, providing agencies with one source of mobile app risk intelligence to manage risk, comply with federal requirements, and enhance trust in government technology.”

Quokka is available immediately via Four Inc.'s NASA SEWPV and ITES-SW2 Contract Vehicles. For more information, contact Four Inc. at sales@fourinc.com

About Quokka

Quokka is a global leader in mobile security, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies to protect against mobile threats. With a history of innovation and collaboration with the U.S. Federal Government, Quokka has been recognized by Gartner, NVTC, and Global InfoSec for advancing mobile app security. The company combines deep research expertise with proven technology to help organizations safeguard their mobile ecosystems with confidence. To learn more, please visit Quokka

About Four Inc.

Four Inc. is a trusted distributor and has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last nine years. Four Inc.'s expertise of the federal IT contracting process and their carefully crafted ecosystem of manufacturers and partners has enabled them to expertly deliver the right technology solutions and services to their customers. Through their proven experience and dedication to their core values, they have earned the IT community's respect and trust.

