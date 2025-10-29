Applied Systems, Ivans, and EZLynx Receive Recognition in 17th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation

Chicago, IL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company, along with its subsidiaries Ivans and EZLynx, was honored with three Globee® awards in the 17th annual Awards for Innovation. The Globee® awards are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring the best companies and individuals in every major industry from around the globe. The awards highlight outstanding organizations, products, and people who have made significant contributions and set new standards of excellence.

Applied Systems and its subsidiaries were recognized in the following categories:

Applied Systems – Silver – Most innovative tech company | +2500 employees category

Ivans – Silver – Most innovative tech company | 11 - 2,499 employees category

EZLynx – Silver – Cloud-based insurance technology innovation

To be recognized as a Silver Globee® Winner, an entrant must achieve an excellent average score of 7.50 to 8.49, as determined by the evaluations of industry experts. This recognition highlights strong performance, innovation, and leadership, honoring accomplishments that stand above industry standards. The Silver Globee® Winner accolade acknowledges the recipient’s commitment, expertise, and ability to deliver measurable impact, inspiring others in their field to pursue excellence.

“We’re proud to be honoured in this year’s Globee® Awards, continuing a strong track record of recognition,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “These awards underscore our ongoing commitment to product innovation for the benefit of all stakeholders across the independent agency distribution channel, strengthening our position as an indispensable technology partner to our customers.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

