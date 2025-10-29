Battery Tender® Expands Product Lineup at Costco Wholesale Nationwide

DELAND, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender® by Deltran, a leading brand in battery charging and portable power accessories, today announced the launch of its 5 AMP Selectable Battery Charger and Maintainer at Costco Wholesale locations across the U.S. and Canada, as well as on Costco.com. This marks the fourth Battery Tender product available through Costco over the brands’ 13+ year retail partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to offering high-quality, essential vehicle maintenance tools to consumers nationwide.

The 5 AMP Selectable Battery Charger and Maintainer is a versatile unit designed for quick recharging and maintenance of automotive, marine and powersports vehicles. Designed and engineered in the U.S., users simply plug in the unit, connect to the battery and select their required voltage (6V or 12V) and battery chemistry (Lithium LiFePO4, AGM or lead-acid). It’s an ideal solution for a broad spectrum of customer needs, from classic car collectors to motorcycle and watersports enthusiasts storing their vehicles for the season.

“Our 13-year partnership with Costco has been built on delivering exceptional value and quality to members nationwide,” said Michael Prelec, CEO of Deltran. “Whether it’s a classic car in winter storage, a motorcycle in the garage between rides or a boat waiting for next season, our 5 AMP charger gives users confidence that their battery will be ready when they need it. We’re proud to expand our Costco lineup with this fourth charger offering.”

The 5 AMP charger’s intelligent microprocessor-controlled software automatically switches the unit to float mode maintenance once the battery is fully charged, maintaining proper voltage levels so users don’t have to worry about overcharging. The charger is equipped with spark-proof technology, reverse polarity protection and short-circuit protection, ensuring safe operation. With a compact, portable design featuring an IP65 rating for protection against water and dust, it’s built for reliable performance in any environment.

The 5 AMP Selectable Battery Charger and Maintainer is now available at U.S. and Canadian Costco locations for $54.99. Costco members can shop online at Costco.com (search “Battery Tender”) or check their local warehouse for availability. See the media kit here for product images. For more information, visit www.batterytender.com .

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® by Deltran has been the trusted leader in battery charging and maintenance technology since 1965. As the pioneer of microprocessor-controlled battery chargers, Battery Tender revolutionized the industry by introducing intelligent charging systems that prevent overcharging and extend battery life. Today, Battery Tender offers a comprehensive lineup of charging solutions ranging from 750mA to 48 AMP chargers, multi-bank systems, jump starters, EV chargers, and solar accessories — all designed and engineered in the USA.