Erdene to Announce Q3 2025 Results on November 4, 2025

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN; OTCQB: ERFCF) (“Erdene” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2025 results on November 4, 2025, after market close. On November 5, 2025 at 10:00 am ET, Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results. Details to participate are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free: (+1) 800 717 1738

(+1) 800 717 1738 Outside of Canada & US: (+1) 289 514 5100

(+1) 289 514 5100 Webcast - HERE



Investors may send in questions for management ahead of the event to info@erdene.com.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto (“ERD”) and the Mongolian stock (“ERDN”) exchanges and OTCQB Venture Market (“ERDCF”). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

