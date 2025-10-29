Aeroflow Health and UnitedHealthcare Partner to Deliver Virtual Nutrition Services Nationwide

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced a nationwide partnership with health insurance provider, UnitedHealthcare , to connect patients with virtual nutrition services provided by qualified dietitians.

UnitedHealthcare Commercial and Medicare patients can now participate in Aeroflow’s medical nutritional therapy program designed to improve health outcomes and support long-term wellness. Through personalized virtual counseling sessions, patients have the opportunity to explore their comprehensive health profiles from the comfort and convenience of their own home. These sessions cover medical and nutrition history, sleep patterns, weight fluctuations and goals, stress management, hydration and physical activity. The program offers targeted solutions for populations who benefit most from dietary guidance, like individuals managing chronic illnesses, such as diabetes.

Nutrition is a recognized solution for both the prevention and management of a wide range of health conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , healthy nutrition is one of the top strategies for preventing chronic disease. Responsible for 70% of all U.S. deaths each year, chronic illnesses represent a major public health challenge that can be reduced through accessible nutrition education and coaching.

“We are eager to join forces with UnitedHealthcare to make personalized nutrition care more accessible for patients across the country. Nutrition has the power to transform lives, yet access to credible dietitians and nutrition support remains out of reach for many communities,” said Amanda Minimi, VP of Health Solution Marketing & Operations at Aeroflow Health. “Partnering with UnitedHealthcare allows us to flip that script by meeting patients where they are. We understand that every patient has a unique health story shaped by a combination of lifestyle and genetic factors. Aeroflow’s approach is guided by a holistic view of wellness to help make preventative care more attainable and capable of driving long-lasting health outcomes.”

Aeroflow Health communicates with more than one million patients nationwide every year. By integrating nutrition services with its range of essential medical products, such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), breast pumps, incontinence products and CPAP supplies, Aeroflow delivers a complete approach to patient care that empowers individuals to take control of their health. To learn more about Aeroflow and its health insurance partners including UnitedHealthcare, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com/health-plans