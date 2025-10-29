NordStellar introduces brand protection to help companies combat fraud and impersonation at large

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bad actors use fraud and impersonation tactics to trick customers into handing over their money or sensitive data while posing as trusted brands. NordStellar, a next-generation threat exposure management platform, introduces its new brand protection service that monitors the web, social media, and app stores for fraudulent activity, providing brands with actionable insights into fraud and impersonation cases to safeguard their reputation and protect their customers.

"NordStellar's new brand protection service continuously monitors and detects fraud and impersonation, automatically removing violations such as look-alike domains, fake accounts, and counterfeit apps before attackers can exploit the business's customers' trust and damage their reputation," says Vakaris Noreika, head of product at NordStellar. "This service is another significant development in our journey to provide companies with a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity based on clear and dark web coverage."

Earlier this year, NordStellar introduced its cybersquatting detection feature to help companies combat bad actors that use fake domain names to profit from trademarks belonging to legitimate businesses. The brand protection service takes it a step further by monitoring the publicly available internet to detect fraudulent websites and phishing sites, fake profiles and impersonators on social media platforms, as well as cloned or malicious apps on app stores. Once an incident of fraud or impersonation is detected, NordStellar initiates takedown processes to remove the threats.

"Brand protection helps shield customers from scams, safeguards business reputations, and reduces risk by eliminating fraudulent apps, profiles, or websites before cybercriminals can launch wider attacks," says Noreika. "With continuous monitoring to stay ahead of attackers and automatic removal of violations to reduce the security team's workload, it provides comprehensive protection and strengthens businesses' overall security posture."

How it works:

Continuously monitors the web, social media, and app stores for any fraudulent activity.

the web, social media, and app stores for any fraudulent activity. Analyzes the available data to detect anomalies, suspicious activity, or inputs from unauthorized sources.

to detect anomalies, suspicious activity, or inputs from unauthorized sources. Initiates takedown processes for detected fake websites, social media scams, app store counterfeits, and other forms of brand abuse.

for detected fake websites, social media scams, app store counterfeits, and other forms of brand abuse. Offers detailed monthly performance reports that provide businesses with a complete summary of all detected, resolved, and removed threats.

The brand protection service is now available to all NordStellar users. More information here.

