Token Security Launches Token Research to Deliver Actionable Insights into Agentic AI Security Risks

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Token Security , the leader in Agentic AI and Non-Human Identity (NHI) security, today announced the launch of Token Research, a new hub staffed by a team senior security researchers dedicated to deep technical research, vulnerability discovery, and threat intelligence focused on securing AI agents and NHIs.

Token Research will provide actionable insights to help enterprises address one of the fastest-growing security threats to their infrastructure and operations: vulnerabilities introduced by autonomous AI and non-human identities that access cloud systems, APIs, and business-critical applications. Token Research will concentrate on adversarial techniques, real-world exploit scenarios, and arming organizations with defensive mitigation measures.

“Enterprises are adopting agentic AI at an accelerating pace, but the security frameworks to govern these identities are lagging behind,” said Ido Shlomo, Co-Founder and CTO of Token Security. “Token Research is our way of contributing advanced research and responsible disclosures to help organizations understand and mitigate these emerging risks before they lead to security breaches.”

Token Research is led by Yair Balilti. Prior to joining Token, Yair served for more than six years in Israeli Military Intelligence, rising through key leadership roles where he led cybersecurity teams and projects focused on defending critical systems. Yair brings a blend of offensive expertise and defensive strategy to advancing enterprise security against emerging attacks targeting NHIs and AI agents.





“Our mission with Token Research is to bridge research with real-world defensive responses. We don’t just study emerging threats, we expose them, develop ways to detect and mitigate them, and share that knowledge with the broader security community,” said Yair Balilti, Token Security Research Team Leader. “By combining offensive research with defensive strategy, we aim to give enterprises the tools and intelligence they need to stay ahead of AI-driven risks.”

Token researchers have already published critical research and analysis findings that illustrate the urgency of the problem, including:

A vulnerability in a Drift AI chat agent that enabled OAuth abuse and exposed Salesforce customer data.



that enabled OAuth abuse and exposed Salesforce customer data. Misconfigured roles and API flaws in Azure that created avenues for lateral movement across enterprise networks.





Token Research will continue to investigate these risks through public research, and collaboration with both vendors and enterprises. Its goal is to protect Token’s customers and also accelerate the security community’s ability to safeguard against the next wave of machine and AI agent threats.

For more information onToken Research and its latest research, visit www.token.security .

About Token Security

Token Security is the leader in Non-Human Identity Security, from on-prem and cloud to agentic AI. Its NHI platform empowers teams to reduce risk while accelerating AI adoption by discovering, understanding, governing, and securing NHIs, while detecting and responding to threats. With an AI-native, machine-first platform that secures NHIs across your entire organization, Token Security provides the deepest, most actionable insights while enabling business innovation and growth.

Token Security is backed by Notable Capital, TLV Partners, SNR, SVCI, and industry veterans, including Kevin Mahaffey, Founder of Lookout, and Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. For more information: www.token.security .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for Token Security

marc@mgpr.net

+1-617-877-7480

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ee0708b-59c2-478a-b9fe-fa949edaa7bd