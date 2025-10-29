MapLight Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MapLight Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system disorders, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 16,962,500 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $17.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 2,212,500 shares of common stock.

In addition to the shares sold in the initial public offering, MapLight announced the closing of the concurrent sale of 476,707 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price per share in a private placement to affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, including certain investment funds managed by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. The sale of the shares of common stock in the private placement was not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The gross proceeds to MapLight from the initial public offering and the concurrent private placement, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were $296.3 million. All of the shares of common stock were offered by MapLight.

The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 27, 2025 under the symbol “MPLT.”

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Leerink Partners and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and became automatically effective on October 25, 2025 pursuant to Section 8(a) of the Securities Act. The offering of the shares is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About MapLight

MapLight Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. MapLight’s lead product candidate, ML-007C-MA, is an oral, extended-release, fixed-dose combination of an investigational M1/M4 muscarinic agonist, ML-007, co-formulated with a peripherally acting anticholinergic. ML-007C-MA is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis.

For investor inquiries: investors@maplightrx.com

For media inquiries: media@maplightrx.com