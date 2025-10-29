Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Home at Brookmeade Trail in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at its Brookmeade Trail community, an elegant enclave by Toll Brothers in Cumming, Georgia. The final luxury home in the community is now available for purchase, marking the last chance for home shoppers to purchase a new home in this exceptional neighborhood.

Brookmeade Trail is nestled in a serene setting featuring spacious single-family homes. The final remaining home, featuring the Rosewater Transitional home design, embodies the community’s commitment to luxury with its expansive, 4,500-square-foot open-concept floor plan including 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, elegant finishes, outdoor living spaces, and a 3-car garage. Priced at $1,399,000 and available for move-in at the end of 2025, this final home is a true showcase of Toll Brothers craftsmanship and attention to detail.





Residents of Brookmeade Trail enjoy access to a variety of resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis courts, walking trails, and community parks. The community is conveniently located just minutes from Georgia State Route 400 and offers easy access to local shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation opportunities. Families will also benefit from assignment to the highly rated Forsyth County School District, known for its excellent academic programs.

"Brookmeade Trail has been an incredible success, and we are thrilled to offer this final new home opportunity in the community," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "The Rosewater Transitional is the perfect home for those seeking luxury living in an established community with exceptional amenities and a quick move-in date of December 2025."

The Brookmeade Trail Sales Center is located offsite at 4515 Hawthorn Circle in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

