LOBO Secures $1.2 Million Order of PV Power Storage

WUXI, China, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO), a developer and manufacturer of electric mobility and smart energy solutions, today announced that it has received a bulk purchase order valued at approximately US$1.194 million from Terrian Town Limited, a Kenyan real estate company, for its advanced Photovoltaic power storage systems.

The systems, which include 10kW photovoltaic arrays paired with 20kWh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO 4 ) batteries, are designed to support up to 80% of the power demand for the residential units. The order covers 80 villas at an estimated cost of US$ 13.9K per household, as well as portions of the business units within the development. The total order value is at approximately US$1.194 million.

Terrian Town owns 8.62 hectares in the Kajiado of Kenya. Management intends to turn the site into a green-energy, eco-friendly town that will serve as the country’s flagship green model community. LOBO is eager to leverage its technology and supply-chain strengths to help Terrian Town achieve this vision. The systems will be installed across Terrian Town’s upcoming residential and commercial developments in Kenya, enhancing energy efficiency and reducing reliance on traditional grid power.

LOBO’s solar power storage systems integrate high-efficiency photovoltaic technology with intelligent energy management to provide reliable, scalable, and cost-effective clean power solutions. This collaboration marks LOBO’s continued expansion into the African renewable energy sector and demonstrates the company’s growing presence and ambition in sustainable infrastructure solutions globally. The company continues to pursue strategic partnerships to expand its renewable and smart hardware offerings in emerging markets.

About LOBO Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an electric mobility products manufacturer. It is a certified high-tech company specializing in manufacturing a wide range of eco-friendly electric vehicles and home-used robotic products. Its products include e-bicycles, electric motorcycles, e-tricycles, electric off-road four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and elderly scooters, solar-powered vehicles as well as smart products. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, LOBO aims to promote eco-friendly transportation options that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency. For more information, please visit: www.loboebike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and management’s beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “may” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. LOBO Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

For more information, contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

ir@loboai.com