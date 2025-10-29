Photonics Market worth $1,481.80 billion by 2030 at 6.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Photonics Market size is projected to grow from USD 1,093.96 billion in 2025 to USD 1,481.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Photonics, the science and technology of producing, manipulating, and detecting photons, has grown into one of the strategic pillars of Industry 4.0. Laser manufacturing, optical communications, imaging, sensing, and lighting are all underpinned by photonics. Photonics is being deployed in applications, including 3D printing, autonomous vehicles, and AI-powered sensing, which will affect industries and their operational models. Moreover, photonics can help drive the industrial IoT and next-generation communications connectivity. The demand for photonics is also being fueled by smart factories requiring optical sensing, optical machine vision, and laser measurement systems, especially in the manufacturing economies of China, Germany, and Japan. A driver of the growth of the market is the growing investment in smart infrastructure and telecommunications. The current phase of investment that will lead to the establishment of global 5G and fiber optics-based data transfer has greatly advanced the photonics market, with photonic components such as lasers, modulators, and photodetectors being employed rapidly. Moreover, governmental funding across Europe and North America in the form of international incentives to carry out R&D and support commercialization and transition environmentally encouraged the introduction of photonics.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Photonics Market:

Drivers: Advancement in photonic integrated circuits enabling miniaturization and cost-effective high-performance solutions. Restraint: High-Optical losses in silicon nitride and SOl (Silicon on insulator) waveguide fabrication. Opportunity: Commercialization and innovation in quantum technologies leveraging photonics for next generation secure communication and sensing. Challenge: Signal Distortion from Non-Linear Effects in High-Power Photonic Systems disruptions.

Key Findings of the Study:

Light sources to account for the largest share of the photonics market, by product type, during the forecast period. Silicon is anticipated to be the largest segment in the photonics market during the forecast period. Infrared to be the largest segment in the photonics market during the forecast period. Information & communication technology to be the largest segment in the photonics market during the forecast period. Industrial segment to account for the largest share of the photonics market during the forecast period.

Light sources, particularly LED and OLED technologies, dominate the photonics market by product type due to their widespread adoption among various end-use industries, extreme energy efficiency, and rapid advancements in technology. LED lighting currently accounts for the largest share of global lighting hardware and infrastructure, encompassing residential, commercial, and industrial lighting, as well as automotive and street lighting. This dominance is largely due to the long lifespan, low power consumption, compact size, and decreasing costs per lumen of light. Government mandates to phase out traditional incandescent and fluorescent lighting in favor of energy-efficient alternatives have accelerated the widespread adoption of LED lighting in many regions, particularly in China, India, the US, and the European Union. Additionally, OLED technology has made significant strides, especially in high-end display applications. OLEDs offer numerous advantages, including flexible form factors, deep contrast ratios, and slim profiles, allowing them to be integrated into innovative designs for smartphones, televisions, and wearable devices.

Silicon holds the largest share in the photonics market by material as it is highly compatible with existing semiconductor processes and can be manufactured at scale, making it well suited for the mass production of photonic components. The emergence of silicon photonics, which utilizes silicon as an optical medium, has fundamentally transformed the transmission and processing of data. This innovation has particularly impacted data centres, the rollout of 5G networks, and high-performance computing. Silicon photonics allows for the integration of photonic and electronic functions on a single chip using standard fabrication techniques, known as CMOS (complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor). This capability significantly reduces costs and supports the mass production of compact, energy-efficient photonic devices. A key advantage of silicon in photonics is its wide transparency to infrared wavelengths, especially in the near-infrared (NIR) range of 1.3 to 1.6 µm, which is optimal for optical fiber communication. Silicon-based photonic integrated circuits (PICs) are essential to the infrastructure of modern telecommunications and data transmission and the ability to retrofit them into existing plants without major infrastructural changes further enhance their attractiveness.

The infrared (IR) segment represents the largest share of the photonics market, primarily due to its applications in high-growth industries such as defense, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, and industrial automation. IR wavelengths, which generally range from 700 nm to 1 mm, possess unique properties that enable thermal imaging, night vision, spectroscopy, and non-contact measurement techniques. The significance of IR wavelengths is apparent in both military-grade applications and commercial technologies. A key factor driving the demand for IR photonics is the increasing use of IR sensors and detectors in automotive safety systems, including LiDAR, driver monitoring, and pedestrian detection. This trend is particularly important with the rise of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. In the defense and aerospace sectors, IR imaging plays a crucial role in surveillance, target acquisition, and marking, especially under low-visibility conditions. Governments in North America (especially the US), Asia Pacific (China), the Middle East (Israel), and Europe (other EU countries) are actively funding IR-based solutions to enhance military capabilities, which contributes to sustained demand over the long term. Additionally, healthcare facilities rely on infrared spectroscopy and thermal imaging for non-invasive diagnostics, particularly for fever detection, vascular imaging, and cancer screening.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment holds the largest share of the photonics market. This is due to the extensive and high-volume adoption of laser-based and optical technologies in various applications, including manufacturing, automation, quality control, and material processing. For instance, photonics plays a critical role in precision manufacturing applications such as laser cutting, welding, marking, surface treatment, and additive manufacturing. Traditional mechanical methods often lack the necessary speed, accuracy, and versatility for working with a wide range of materials. As industrial automation and smart manufacturing continue to advance globally—particularly under the initiatives of Industry 4.0—the importance of photonic systems in production environments has become not only desirable but essential. Photonics offers a non-contact, high-speed, and energy-efficient means of performing various tasks, which can reduce downtime and improve product quality in critical sectors like automotive manufacturing, aerospace, electronics, and heavy machinery. The safe implementation of imaging and machine vision systems that utilize photonic sensors and cameras enhances quality inspection and creates real-time feedback loops in factory settings. By applying visible and infrared photonics to processes such as defect detection, dimensional verification, and robotic guidance, production facilities can achieve improved efficiencies while minimizing waste.

