FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/28/25 Close: $43.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,518,000 or $1.40 per common share compared to $1,243,000 or $1.09 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $4,514,000,000 compared to $3,782,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Credit loss expense was $75,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,268,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1,280,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Noninterest expense was $4,002,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $3,695,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The three months ended September 30, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.90% compared to 9.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The three months ended September 30, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.06% compared to 0.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.34% at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $7,416,000 at September 30, 2025 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 9.23% compared to 8.88% at September 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $572,522,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders’ equity was $52,856,000 at September 30, 2025 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 729 shares at an average price of $40.00. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
  September 30June 30
   2025  2025 
  Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$3,958,249 $7,166,023 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,657,089  3,649,597 
 Cash and cash equivalents 8,615,338  10,815,620 
   
Securities available for sale 104,752,012  103,067,093 
Loans held for sale 398,609  314,800 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,781,780  
 at September 30, 2025 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 425,452,519  422,829,649 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,739,500  1,739,500 
Accrued interest receivable 3,063,836  3,055,402 
Premises and equipment, net 7,685,798  7,602,679 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,060,459  1,072,056 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,278,477  13,165,670 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets 38,560  38,560 
Other assets 5,223,192  5,192,615 
 Total assets$572,522,198 $570,107,542 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$52,773,862 $52,521,124 
 Interest-bearing 430,831,454  453,607,241 
 Total deposits 483,605,316  506,128,365 
    
Borrowings 31,800,000  10,000,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,260,386  4,035,448 
 Total liabilities 519,665,702  520,163,813 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,087,250 at September 30, 2025 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,187,778  10,233,608 
Retained earnings 67,093,471  65,911,649 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,851,654) (11,560,272)
Treasury stock, at cost: 749,078 at September 30, 2025 and  
 753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,591,462) (14,659,619)
 Total shareholders' equity 52,856,496  49,943,729 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$572,522,198 $570,107,542 


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
   Three Months Ended September 30
    2025 2024 
   UnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:  
 Loans, including fees$6,120,085$5,731,067 
 Taxable securities 564,446 537,550 
 Tax exempt securities 397,230 405,837 
 Other 66,803 194,422 
  Total interest and dividend income 7,148,564 6,868,876 
     
Interest expense:  
 Deposits 2,367,867 3,087,331 
 Borrowings 266,244 - 
  Total interest expense 2,634,111 3,087,331 
     
Net interest income 4,514,453 3,781,545 
     
Provision for credit losses 75,000 - 
     
Net interest income after provision for 4,439,453 3,781,545 
 credit losses  
     
Noninterest income:  
 Net gains on sales of loans 154,391 98,012 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 25,527 - 
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - (684)
 Commission income 418,566 484,080 
 Service charges and fees 250,839 256,532 
 Earnings on life insurance 112,807 107,679 
 Other 306,198 334,874 
  Total noninterest income 1,268,328 1,280,493 
     
Noninterest expense:  
 Salaries and benefits 2,038,487 2,041,613 
 Occupancy and equipment 307,116 322,074 
 Professional 154,881 142,751 
 Marketing 106,748 90,441 
 Deposit insurance premium 102,000 87,261 
 Regulatory assessment 11,018 7,713 
 Correspondent bank charges 26,473 22,499 
 Data processing 653,892 468,590 
 Printing, postage and supplies 69,435 72,208 
 Expense on life insurance 28,944 34,542 
 Contribution expense 7,500 9,501 
 Expense on REO 2,042 - 
 Other 493,743 396,231 
  Total noninterest expense 4,002,279 3,695,424 
     
Income before income taxes 1,705,502 1,366,614 
     
Income tax expense 187,623 123,928 
     
Net income$1,517,879$1,242,686 


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended September 30
   2025  2024 
  UnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:  
Earnings$1.40 $1.09 
Diluted earnings$1.40 $1.09 
Dividends paid$0.31 $0.30 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,087,307  1,139,782 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,087,250  1,134,993 
    
Supplemental data:  
Net interest margin ** 3.23% 2.70%
Return on average assets *** 1.06% 0.86%
Return on average common equity *** 11.90% 9.89%
    
  September 30June 30
   2025  2025 
Nonperforming assets *$7,416,035 $8,147,342 
Repossessed assets$38,560 $38,560 
    
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis 
***Annualized  


FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185         


