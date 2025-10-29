FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (10/28/25 Close: $43.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,518,000 or $1.40 per common share compared to $1,243,000 or $1.09 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $4,514,000,000 compared to $3,782,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Credit loss expense was $75,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,268,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1,280,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Noninterest expense was $4,002,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $3,695,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The three months ended September 30, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.90% compared to 9.89% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The three months ended September 30, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.06% compared to 0.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.34% at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.30% at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $7,416,000 at September 30, 2025 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 9.23% compared to 8.88% at September 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $572,522,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders’ equity was $52,856,000 at September 30, 2025 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 729 shares at an average price of $40.00. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

September 30 June 30 2025 2025 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 3,958,249 $ 7,166,023 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,657,089 3,649,597 Cash and cash equivalents 8,615,338 10,815,620 Securities available for sale 104,752,012 103,067,093 Loans held for sale 398,609 314,800 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,781,780 at September 30, 2025 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 425,452,519 422,829,649 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,739,500 1,739,500 Accrued interest receivable 3,063,836 3,055,402 Premises and equipment, net 7,685,798 7,602,679 Mortgage servicing rights 1,060,459 1,072,056 Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,278,477 13,165,670 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 38,560 38,560 Other assets 5,223,192 5,192,615 Total assets $ 572,522,198 $ 570,107,542 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 52,773,862 $ 52,521,124 Interest-bearing 430,831,454 453,607,241 Total deposits 483,605,316 506,128,365 Borrowings 31,800,000 10,000,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,260,386 4,035,448 Total liabilities 519,665,702 520,163,813 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,087,250 at September 30, 2025 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,187,778 10,233,608 Retained earnings 67,093,471 65,911,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,851,654 ) (11,560,272 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 749,078 at September 30, 2025 and 753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,591,462 ) (14,659,619 ) Total shareholders' equity 52,856,496 49,943,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 572,522,198 $ 570,107,542





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended September 30 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 6,120,085 $ 5,731,067 Taxable securities 564,446 537,550 Tax exempt securities 397,230 405,837 Other 66,803 194,422 Total interest and dividend income 7,148,564 6,868,876 Interest expense: Deposits 2,367,867 3,087,331 Borrowings 266,244 - Total interest expense 2,634,111 3,087,331 Net interest income 4,514,453 3,781,545 Provision for credit losses 75,000 - Net interest income after provision for 4,439,453 3,781,545 credit losses Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of loans 154,391 98,012 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets 25,527 - Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - (684 ) Commission income 418,566 484,080 Service charges and fees 250,839 256,532 Earnings on life insurance 112,807 107,679 Other 306,198 334,874 Total noninterest income 1,268,328 1,280,493 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,038,487 2,041,613 Occupancy and equipment 307,116 322,074 Professional 154,881 142,751 Marketing 106,748 90,441 Deposit insurance premium 102,000 87,261 Regulatory assessment 11,018 7,713 Correspondent bank charges 26,473 22,499 Data processing 653,892 468,590 Printing, postage and supplies 69,435 72,208 Expense on life insurance 28,944 34,542 Contribution expense 7,500 9,501 Expense on REO 2,042 - Other 493,743 396,231 Total noninterest expense 4,002,279 3,695,424 Income before income taxes 1,705,502 1,366,614 Income tax expense 187,623 123,928 Net income $ 1,517,879 $ 1,242,686





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended September 30 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.40 $ 1.09 Diluted earnings $ 1.40 $ 1.09 Dividends paid $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,087,307 1,139,782 Shares outstanding end of period 1,087,250 1,134,993 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.23 % 2.70 % Return on average assets *** 1.06 % 0.86 % Return on average common equity *** 11.90 % 9.89 % September 30 June 30 2025 2025 Nonperforming assets * $ 7,416,035 $ 8,147,342 Repossessed assets $ 38,560 $ 38,560 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized



