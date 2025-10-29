Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 29 October 2025 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the third instalment of the dividend for 2024

The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has in its meeting decided the record date and payment date of the third instalment of the dividend for 2024, amounting to EUR 0.13 per share. The third dividend instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders’ register of Sanoma Corporation maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 4 November 2025. The dividend payment date for this instalment is 11 November 2025.

The Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation held on 29 April 2025 resolved that for 2024 a dividend of EUR 0.39 per share shall be paid in three instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.13 per share was paid on 9 May 2025, and the second instalment of EUR 0.13 per share was paid on 23 September 2025. The third instalment of EUR 0.13 per share was resolved to be paid in November 2025.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2024, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 13.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.