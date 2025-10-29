Apranga Group interim report for 9 months of 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 265.8 million in 9 months 2025 and was by 5.7% higher than in corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group reached EUR 14.8 million in 9 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 15.2 million in the same period of 2024.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 32.1 million in 9 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 31.2 million in corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 9 months of 2025, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801

